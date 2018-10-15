Texas Tech Will Stage HANDS ON A HARDBODY in a Parking Lot

Oct. 15, 2018  

The Lubbock Avalanche reports that Texas Tech is staging HANDS ON A HARDBODY in the parking lot of a Nissan Dealership. Playwright Dough Wright and co-composer/lyricist Amanda Green are slated to attend the opening night.

For 10 hard-luck Texans, a new lease on life is so close they can touch it. Under a scorching sun for days on end, armed with nothing but hope, humor and ambition, they'll fight to keep at least one hand on a brand-new truck in order to win it. In the hilarious, hard-fought contest that is HANDS ON A HARDBODY only one winner can drive away with the American Dream. Inspired by the true events of the acclaimed 1997 documentary of the same name.

Director Dean Nolen spoke to the Avalanche about the production noting "We have noticed noise from traffic on (nearby) Brownfield Highway, but the story always included traffic. Our actors rise to the occasion. They commit vocally, projecting as needed."

HANDS ON A HARDBODY runs October 15th through October 21st at the McGavock Nissan in Lubboc, Texas. HANDS ON A HARDBODY features a book by DOugh Wright, lyrics by Amanda Green, and music by Trey Anastasio and Amanda Green.

Photo: Chad Batka

Related Articles







More Hot Stories For You

  • Broadway's Carol Hall Passes Away at Age 82
  • Breaking: Bertie Carvel and Jonny Lee Miller Will Lead INK on Broadway
  • Stephen Sondheim and Patti LuPone Chat COMPANY and Marianne Elliott on The Graham Norton Podcast
  • Photos: First Look at Stockard Channing, Hugh Dancy and the Cast of APOLOGIA
  • Photo Flash: First Look at Daniel Radcliffe, Bobby Cannavale, and Cherry Jones in THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT
  • Photo Flash: Kelly Clarkson Spends the Evening with Anna and Elsa at FROZEN

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE