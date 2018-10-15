Texas Tech Will Stage HANDS ON A HARDBODY in a Parking Lot

The Lubbock Avalanche reports that Texas Tech is staging HANDS ON A HARDBODY in the parking lot of a Nissan Dealership. Playwright Dough Wright and co-composer/lyricist Amanda Green are slated to attend the opening night.

For 10 hard-luck Texans, a new lease on life is so close they can touch it. Under a scorching sun for days on end, armed with nothing but hope, humor and ambition, they'll fight to keep at least one hand on a brand-new truck in order to win it. In the hilarious, hard-fought contest that is HANDS ON A HARDBODY only one winner can drive away with the American Dream. Inspired by the true events of the acclaimed 1997 documentary of the same name.

Director Dean Nolen spoke to the Avalanche about the production noting "We have noticed noise from traffic on (nearby) Brownfield Highway, but the story always included traffic. Our actors rise to the occasion. They commit vocally, projecting as needed."

HANDS ON A HARDBODY runs October 15th through October 21st at the McGavock Nissan in Lubboc, Texas. HANDS ON A HARDBODY features a book by DOugh Wright, lyrics by Amanda Green, and music by Trey Anastasio and Amanda Green.

Photo: Chad Batka

