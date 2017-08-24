Telly Leung, Mary Beth Peil and More to Honor Bebe Neuwirth at Abingdon Theatre Company's 25th Anniversary Gala

Abingdon Theatre Company celebrates the launch of their 2017-2018 season at their 25th Anniversary Gala on Monday, October 23 at The Edison Ballroom (240 W. 47th Street). The evening honors two-time Tony and Emmy Award winner Bebe Neuwirth (Chicago, Sweet Charity, "Cheers," "Frasier").

The event will begin at 6PM with a cocktail reception, dinner, awards presentation and live auction, followed by a special performance of the John Kander and Fred Ebb musical revue And The World Goes 'Round.

Individual Gala tickets, starting at $500, are available at AbingdonTheatre.org or by calling 212-868-2055, ext. 2.

The all-star cast of And The World Goes 'Round will feature Tony Award nominee Brenda Braxton (Smokey Joe's Cafe, Jelly's Last Jam, Chicago), Olivier Award-winner Ruthie Henshall (Crazy For You, Miss Saigon, Chicago), Tony Award-winner Cady Huffman (The Producers, The Nance, Steel Pier), Telly Leung (Aladdin, Allegiance, Godspell), Kecia Lewis (Once On This Island, Ain't Misbehavin', Dreamgirls), Bianca Marroquin (Chicago, In the Heights, The Pajama Game), Drama Desk Award nominee Julia Murney (The Wild Party, Wicked, Lennon), two-time Tony Award-nominee Mary Beth Peil (Anastasia, Nine, The King and I), Angie Schwore (Something Rotten, The Producers, Sunset Boulevard), and more to be announced. And The World Goes 'Round will feature choreography by Deidre Goodwin, musical direction by Kevin David Thomas, and direction by Chad Austin.

And the World Goes 'Round is a stunning musical revue by John Kander and Fred Ebb, the multi Tony Award winning team that wrote Chicago and Cabaret. From Flora the Red Menace to Kiss of the Spider Woman and everything in between, the nonstop hit-parade features unforgettable gems including "All that Jazz," "Maybe This Time," "Colored Lights" and "New York, New York," seamlessly woven into an unforgettable evening of musical theatre. And the World Goes 'Round is a celebration of life, love and the fighting spirit that keeps us all going.

"It is my great honor to celebrate the extraordinary talents of Bebe Neuwirth at this year's gala," say Tony Speciale, Artistic Director, Abingdon Theatre Company. "I had the distinct privilege of directing her in A Midsummer Night's Dream at Classic Stage Company a few years ago, and it remains one of the most collaborative highlights of my career. I can't think of a better way to kick of our 25th Anniversary Season than honoring Ms. Neuwirth, who has contributed so much to the American Theatre, with a special presentation of Kander and Ebb's And The World Goes 'Round. AbingdonTheater Company looks forward to announcing the exciting details of our 25th anniversary season in the coming weeks. It promises to be our most ambitious and adventurous one yet."

ABINGDON THEATRE COMPANY is dedicated to developing and producing new work by emerging and established American artists. Under the artistic direction of Tony Speciale, who joined Abingdon in October 2016, the company provides a safe home where playwrights, directors and actors can collaborate within a supportive and nurturing environment. Abingdon Theatre Company searches for stories about the human experience that reflect our social, political, historical and cultural diversity. To date, the company has collaborated with more than 200 playwrights, produced 89 New York and world-premiere plays, presented more than 700 readings, staged over 175 ten-minute plays, and commissioned 6 one-act plays. Notable artists who have worked with Abingdon Theatre Company include Carl Andress, Bryan Batt, Reed Birney, Anne Bogart, Robert Brustein, Mario Cantone, Maxwell Caulfield, Dick Cavett, John Epperson, Jane Greenwood, Arthur Kopit, James Lecesne, Ralph Macchio, Roberta Maxwell, Charles L. Mee, Iddo Netanyahu, Jason O'Connell, Nancy Opel, Austin Pendleton, Sam Pinkleton, Marcia Rodd and Michael Weller. Abingdon's 2014 production of Brian Richard Mori's Hellman v. McCarthy, directed by founding artistic director Jan Buttram, was filmed and presented by WNET as part of its inaugural Theatre Close-Up series. Visit www.AbingdonTheatre.org.

