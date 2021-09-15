Taste Of The Seaport Returns To NYC Next Month

Taste of the Seaport returns to the Seaport for the 11th year of food, fun, and fundraising. Sponsored by The Howard Hughes Corporation, Downtown's premier food festival brings together over 30 of the best restaurants in Lower Manhattan and showcases an array of local vendors, artisans, entertainers, and family friendly activities, making it an enjoyable day out for children and adults alike. The annual event benefits the arts and enrichment programs at Public School 397 (The Spruce Street School) and Public School 343 (The Peck Slip School). This year's event will take place on Saturday, October 16th from 12 p.m.-3 p.m. at Piers 16 and 17.

An eclectic mix of Lower Manhattan's best food and beverage vendors will come together at Taste of the Seaport to highlight one of the city's fastest growing neighborhoods and its vibrant restaurant scene. Food lovers are invited to explore a variety of culinary options available in the Seaport and Financial District with delicious dishes from Eataly Downtown, Brooklyn Chop House, Industry Kitchen, Watermark Bar, Beatnic (formerly by CHLOE), Fresh Salt, Stout FiDi, Route 66 Smokehouse, and Mac Daddy's, to name a few.

For the first time, Taste of the Seaport will have a demonstration stage where guests can learn the Art of Pizza Making from Keste or watch an Interactive Potion Mixology Demonstration by The Cauldron NYC. There will be live music in addition to family-friendly activities at the festival's KidsZone. The Pier Bar will also be open throughout the day, offering a selection of beer, wine, and soda for purchase.

"Food remains a key element that brings a community together to create authentic cultural moments that define a neighborhood, and we are proud to be a longtime supporter of Taste of the Seaport," said Saul Scherl, President of the New York Tri-State Region, The Howard Hughes Corporation. "After such a challenging year, we are especially proud to be hosting this annual event that supports our local restaurants as well as the Spruce Street and Peck Slip schools, benefitting critical arts and enrichment programs for the schoolchildren of the Seaport neighborhood."

Beginning Wednesday, September 15 at 1pm, ticket packs will be available for purchase at www.tasteoftheseaport.org for $45 for 5 tastes. Guests may also purchase tickets on the day of the festival for $50. VIP tables will also be available for an additional fee, which will provide access to an exclusive seating area complete with table service and complimentary beer, wine and soda.

For more information, please visit www.tasteoftheseaport.org.