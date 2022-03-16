Taraji P. Henson to Lead Film Adaption of Alessandro Camon's TIME ALONE Play

Taraji P. Henson is set to star in a film adaption of Alessandro Camon's acclaimed play, Time Alone.

Deadline reports that Camon will also direct the new feature. Producers include Todd Black and Suzanne Warren.

The play originally ran at Theatre 2 at the Los Angeles Theatre Center 2017 starring Tonya Pinkins and Alex Hernandez.

Time Alone traces the parallel journeys of a young man convicted of killing a gang rival, and a woman whose son - a police officer - is murdered in the line of duty. Both end up in places of extreme loneliness - a solitary confinement prison cell, and the silent house of the bereaved. As time itself seems to unravel, their tales both contrast and mirror each other, providing answers to each other's questions - until they find new doors to life.

Recently seen as Miss Hannigan in NBC's Annie Live!, Henson is known for her performance as Cookie Lyon in the series "Empire." First acclaimed for her work in the breakout film "Hustle & Flow," she received an Oscar nomination for her role in David Fincher's "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button." Henson is also set to star as Shug Avery in the upcoming musical movie adaption of The Color Purple.