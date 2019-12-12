Tara Rubin and Al Blackstone Kick Off Broadway Masterclass Series At Open Jar Studios
Broadway casting director Tara Rubin (Dear Evan Hansen, Aladdin) and choreographer Al Blackstone (SYTYCD) kicked off the premiere workshops of Open Jar Institute's Broadway Masterclass Series, which will feature ongoing workshops with award-winning Broadway professionals including Tony nominee Kate Baldwin, Tony-Winner Joanna Gleason, five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman, and more.
The professional series of ongoing masterclasses begins in January 2020 and is open to developing professionals as part of the studio's mission to continued cultivation of the artist. All classes will be held at Open Jar Studios, Broadway's newest rehearsal space where numerous Broadway shows and tours rehearse, including Moulin Rouge!
"We are honored to have the best creative theater professionals working in Open Jar Studios each day and are thrilled they are willing to share their knowledge with developing artists by paying it forward," said Artistic Director Jeff Whiting. "These masterclasses give the opportunity for young professionals to gain personal insight and one-on-one training from some of the best artists in the industry."
Vocal and audition classes will include workshops from Tony nominee Kate Baldwin (Finian's Rainbow, Hello Dolly!), Olivier Award-winner Leigh Zimmerman (A Chorus Line, Chicago), casting directors Tara Rubin, Kaitlin Shaw (Dear Evan Hansen, Ain't Too Proud) and Tony Winner Joanna Gleason (Into The Woods).
A roster of dance workshops beginning in January include Fosse veteran Dana Moore (Chicago, Sweet Charity), Hamilton dance supervisor Michael Mindlin (Hamilton, Aladdin), James Gray (Producers, Bullets Over Broadway), Emmy nominated choreographer Al Blackstone (SYTYCD), and more.
In addition to professional courses, Open Jar Studios offers an in-house music director, which allows actors to stop by the studio, sing through material or self-tape.
Registration opens today for classes which begin in January 2020. In order to guarantee a spot in each class (limited capacity), artists have the flexibility to register in advance online. Visit www.openjarstudios.com/classes to register.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Broadway's smash hit musical BEETLEJUICE will play its final performance at the Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway) on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Final... (read more)
Voting Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide
Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide, brought to you by TodayTix! The nominees are set, and now you can vote to mak... (read more)
Meet the Cast of WEST SIDE STORY - Now in Previews on Broadway!
West Side Story is officially in previews on Broadway! The new production is directed by Tony Award winner Ivo van Hove; and for the first time ever i... (read more)
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Will Release Cast Album Featuring Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle
The critically-acclaimed revival of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS will be receiving an original cast recording, to be released by Ghostlight Records. THE NEW... (read more)
Austin Durant Joins The Cast Of MOULIN ROUGE! Beginning Tonight; Danny Burstein Takes Leave Due to Injury
Beginning tonight, Tuesday, December 10 a?" Austin Durant joins the cast of Broadway's Moulin Rouge! The Musical in the role of a?oeHarold Zidler.'... (read more)
Breaking: Jason Gotay, Arielle Jacobs & More Will Star in BETWEEN THE LINES Musical
Producer Daryl Roth announced today full casting for the new Off-Broadway musical Between the Lines . The production will star Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin... (read more)