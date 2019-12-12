Tara Rubin and Al Blackstone Kick Off Broadway Masterclass Series At Open Jar Studios

Broadway casting director Tara Rubin (Dear Evan Hansen, Aladdin) and choreographer Al Blackstone (SYTYCD) kicked off the premiere workshops of Open Jar Institute's Broadway Masterclass Series, which will feature ongoing workshops with award-winning Broadway professionals including Tony nominee Kate Baldwin, Tony-Winner Joanna Gleason, five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman, and more.

The professional series of ongoing masterclasses begins in January 2020 and is open to developing professionals as part of the studio's mission to continued cultivation of the artist. All classes will be held at Open Jar Studios, Broadway's newest rehearsal space where numerous Broadway shows and tours rehearse, including Moulin Rouge!

"We are honored to have the best creative theater professionals working in Open Jar Studios each day and are thrilled they are willing to share their knowledge with developing artists by paying it forward," said Artistic Director Jeff Whiting. "These masterclasses give the opportunity for young professionals to gain personal insight and one-on-one training from some of the best artists in the industry."

Vocal and audition classes will include workshops from Tony nominee Kate Baldwin (Finian's Rainbow, Hello Dolly!), Olivier Award-winner Leigh Zimmerman (A Chorus Line, Chicago), casting directors Tara Rubin, Kaitlin Shaw (Dear Evan Hansen, Ain't Too Proud) and Tony Winner Joanna Gleason (Into The Woods).

A roster of dance workshops beginning in January include Fosse veteran Dana Moore (Chicago, Sweet Charity), Hamilton dance supervisor Michael Mindlin (Hamilton, Aladdin), James Gray (Producers, Bullets Over Broadway), Emmy nominated choreographer Al Blackstone (SYTYCD), and more.

In addition to professional courses, Open Jar Studios offers an in-house music director, which allows actors to stop by the studio, sing through material or self-tape.

Registration opens today for classes which begin in January 2020. In order to guarantee a spot in each class (limited capacity), artists have the flexibility to register in advance online. Visit www.openjarstudios.com/classes to register.





