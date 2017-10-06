Tamika Lawrence, Marcus Paul James and Gerard Cocoinco to Host 'Senior Prom Night' to Benefit Puerto Rico

Tamika & The Slay, fronted by Tamika Lawrence (Come From Away, If/Then, Book of Mormon, RENT) a soul/rock alternative band featuring musicians from the Broadway community (Damien Bassman, Marc Schmied, Drew X. Coles, and Craig Magnano) just released their first official music video "Anger Is Easy" from debut EP "Ugly" in anticipation for their big celebration of music just in time for Halloween, on Monday October 30th, called "Senior Prom Night".

Senior Prom Night featuring Tamika & The Slay, Marcus Paul James (RENT, IN THE HEIGHTS), and 5JBarrow (Featuring Gerard Cocoinco of Groundhog Day) will be an evening of fun where dressed up party goers can re-live the prom they loved or Re-do the prom night they hated. Our three acts will serve as Prom band entertainment for the evening, plus a Live DJ, DJ Justin Johnston (Angel in RENT on Broadway), merch giveaways, and best dressed will be crowned Prom Majesty!

Best of all, proceeds from the night will go to hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

Tickets are only 10 dollars via ticketweb.com.

