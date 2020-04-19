Tam Mutu Recalls COVID-19 Experience, Ricky Rojas Serenades, and More on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

Click Here for More Articles on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars!

Yesterday he chatted with the stars of Moulin Rouge!, including Robyn Hurder, Tam Mutu and Ricky Rojas!

Mutu talked about his experience with the virus, and how he was the reason the show ultimate decided to cancel the matinee on March 12, before Broadway officially shutdown.

He said that he felt lethargic the previous day, but it wasn't until Thursday that he realized he wasn't in a good state.

"I need to see someone today to get tested," Mutu told the stage manager. "And also for the safety of the cast I need you to let management know what's happening."

"I kinda knew that I had it," he said. "These symptoms were so strange and unlike anything I'd ever experienced."

Later in the video, Rojas serenaded his castmates, and the virtual audience, with a little number on guitar. He played, and sang, the opening of Backstage Romance, from Moulin Rouge!

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.





