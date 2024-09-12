Ta-Nehisi Coates To Launch Latest Book At The Apollo Theat

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Apollo will host New York Times bestselling author, recipient of the McArthur Fellowship and former Apollo Artist-In-Residence, Ta-Nehisi Coates to discuss his new book of essays, The Message.

Coates will take audience members through his first work of non-fiction in nearly a decade, offering a diagnosis of the political and social polarization currently sweeping the globe by reporting from three powerfully resonant sites–Senegal, South Carolina, and Palestine.

As Apollo’s Artist in Residence, Coates’s work with the Apollo includes the theatrical premiere of the staged adaptation of his seminal work Between the World and Me, as well as conversations with Oprah Winfrey about his debut novel The Water Dancer; and Lupita Nyong'o and the late Chadwick Boseman about Black Panther. In 2023, he also co-curated an arts and ideas festival at The Apollo entitled [at] The Intersection, which brought together Black artists, intellectuals, creators and cultural movers including Kerry Washington, Berry Jenkins, Nikole Hannah-Jones, among others.

THE APOLLO'S IN CONVERSATION SERIES

The Apollo’s In Conversation series amplifies the voices of artists and thought leaders and explores the African American and African diasporic narrative. Past In Conversation artists and panels have included Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, Joy Reid, Rachel Maddow, Fat Joe, John Legend, Black Thought, Oprah Winfrey, Chadwick Boseman, Edward Enninful, Lupita Nyong’o and more.

ABOUT TA-NEHISI COATES

Ta-Nehisi Coates is the author of The Beautiful Struggle, We Were Eight Years in Power, The Water Dancer, and Between the World and Me, which won the National Book Award in 2015. In April 2018, Between the World And Me was adapted for the stage and premiered at the iconic Apollo Theater. In November 2020, it was adapted for film and aired on HBO, and for which Ta-Nehisi was an Executive Producer. He is the recipient of a National Magazine Award and a MacArthur Fellowship. He is currently the Sterling Brown endowed chair at Howard University in the English department and was The Apollo’s inaugural Artist-in-Residence.

Taking place Tuesday, October 1, 2024 at 7:30 PM EDT at The Apollo's Historic Theater (253 W. 125th Street New York, NY 10027). Tickets are now available for purchase. Each ticket includes a hard-cover copy of The Message. Tickets: $40, $45, $50.