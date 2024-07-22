TWO PRINCES By Ralph Oscar Selby Comes to Joe's Pub

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Musical Two Princes by Ralph Oscar Selby will be debuting at Joe's Pub this summer August 18th at 8:30PM. After a sold out performance at 54 below, the concert is making a triumphant comeback at The Public.

Two Princes is a new full-length Comedy Musical Fairytale written by up and coming Afro Asian playwright Ralph Oscar Selby. In this concert version the show's narrator will take you on a journey of two brothers, Broadway's next heroes, trying to become the heroes of their own story. Starring some of Broadway's newest BIPOC talent, Two Princes is a show that's been described as "Black Panther Like" in its execution of telling a story for BIPOC audiences while still being one that anyone can relate to. The show is produced by Doctor Selby, with music direction by Darnell White, and stage direction by Lexie Greenberg.

The show will star Oscar Selby and Malcolm Minor in the title roles of Prince Marik and Prince Frederick respectively, alongside featured performers Sabrina Gottlieb, Will Van Moss, Alex Schecter, Marah Mcfadden, Jean Mary Zarate, Jazz Sunpanich, and Nathaniel Rosenthalis.