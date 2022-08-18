TRU to Present 'Meet The Coaches' Workshop To Prepare Actors For TRU Virtual Audition And All Auditions

Theater Resources Unlimited will present Meet the Coaches, during which actors can meet more than 10 monologue and music coaches, plus accompanists, who will share their methods and then meet individuals in breakout rooms. This unique event will take place on Sunday, August 28, 2022, from 2p - 6p ET via Zoom and is free for actors who have already registered for the VIRTUAL TRU Audition Weekend, or $30 for those not yet registered (which can be applied to the weekend's fee). For more information and to register, truonline.org/events/meet-the-coaches-2022.

Meet the Coaches is presented as part of the annual TRU Audition Event, which culminates in the VIRTUAL TRU Audition Weekend, a chance to be seen by over 40 theater companies, producers, writers, directors, agents and casting directors in one 2-minute audition! For more information and to download the application form, please visit truonline.org/events/virtual-audition-2022/. Your application fee will include Meet the Coaches.

"We created Meet the Coaches because we want all actors to do their best at our audition, and all auditions," says TRU executive director Bob Ost. "And we firmly believe that even the most experienced actor needs an outside eye to help shape their audition pieces. Trust us - the room can tell who has been coached and who hasn't." TRU offers this annual opportunity for actors to meet a lineup of recommended monolog and music coaches, plus accompanists, who will tell you about their methods, then you'll have the opportunity to meet each in a one-on-one conversation so you can get the "vibe" and a better sense of how well you'll work together.

All actors are welcome and STRONGLY encouraged to attend. TRU gives priority spots to anyone registered for the TRU Audition (even if you haven't been passed in officially), but all actors are welcome to Meet the Coaches.

SCHEDULE

1:45pm: Check-in

2:00-2:45pm: Audition Orientation and Q&A with executive director Bob Ost and Audition Event Co-producer Tamra Pica

2:45-3:45pm: 4-minute presentations from 10-12 coaches and resources

4:00-6:00pm: Meet the Coaches one-on-one in Zoom breakout rooms

CONFIRMED COACHES

Monologue/Audition Coaches:

Valerie Adami & Bob Kale (also musical performance)

Robin Carus (also musical performance)

Matthew Corozine/Ryan Tofil

Gillien Goll

Ken Schatz

Stephanie Rosenberg

Vocal/Musical Performance Coaches and Accompanists:

Kathryn Keats

Zach Miller

Doug Oberhamer

Jane Seaman

Headshot Photographer:

TBA

WHAT PARTICIPANTS HAVE SAID ABOUT THE MEET THE COACHES EVENT

I learned so much and spoke with so many wonderful and talented professionals. I am so glad to be a part of this! ~Gloria Bangiola, actor

Thanks again for including Ryan and myself (MCS) on the panel of meet the coaches. We met great people and it was good to hear what the other coaches had to say. ~Matthew Corozine, monolog coach

This was a wonderful event today - so well organized and run, and the caliber of the coaches was terrific - thanks for including me! ~Gillien Goll, monolog coach

Everyone was so nice. I really enjoyed meeting the coaches. I feel like I got a lot from yesterday. I am going to work with Valerie and Bob on my monologues. I am so excited! ~Maggie Davern

Thank you again, you run a fantastic organization. I coached with Anessa Marie and Laurie Eliscu - they are both absolutely top-notch, and I will continue to work with both of them throughout the year. ~Sonya Rice

About the Coaches

VALERIE ADAMI (audition coach) A native New Yorker, Ms. Adami has worked in every area of show business including opera and musical theatre, She moved on to work in voice-overs and industrial narration as well as dayplayers on NY Soaps. For over twenty-five years she was Director of the Weist-Barron Film & TV School, guiding actors and directing showcase programs. As an independent Casting Director she specialized in Commercial and Industrial projects for clients such as Sony, AT&T, Franklin Speir Publishing, Hamilton Standard, Virginia Lottery, Riuniti Wines and Parliament Cigarettes (Japan). She was an original member of the Industry performers group "LABORS OF LOVE" that produced fundraisers benefiting BCEFA. Currently, coming full circle Valerie was invited to join SWArtists Agency to develop their youth department preparing young actors to successfully pursue their goals. Her clients have worked on '7 Seconds, Billions and Blacklist, numerous independent films and commercials.

ROBIN CARUS (Casting Director, CSA) has cast everything from iconic commercials to groundbreaking theatre to independent films and television. Current projects include the Antonyo Awards (Apollo Theater), The Remarkable Mister Holmes (North Coast Rep), Hits! The Musical (National Tour), Pay the Writer (in development) Recent Film: The Thursday Night Club, Green Flake Recent Theatre: Surviving The Rosenthals (Teatro La Tea), Chicken & Biscuits (Queens Theatre). Robin won the Webby, Telly, Hermes, Davey Awards for her contribution to Project Sing Out! She cast virtual benefits and fundraising events for Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Fair Fight and the Warnock/Ossoff campaigns in Georgia, the Hudson Guild, the New Works Virtual Festival for the Actors Fund, the World Union For Progressive Judaism, and Hadassah International. For almost 10 years she was the Casting Director for TheatreworksUSA, America's oldest and largest theatre for family audiences, where she solely cast over 200 national tours and countless works in development, as well as their Off-Broadway series at the Lucille Lortel Theatre - including a revival of Seussical. She is a proud member of the Casting Society of America.

MATTHEW COROZINE is a multi-hyphenated creative rockstar. Not only an actor, director, producer, and teacher, Matthew is also the founding artistic director and creator of Matthew Corozine Studio (MCS), which just celebrated its 22nd anniversary. Matthew has spent his years in the industry with his vision for a collaborative, expansive, and supportive artistic community for artists to build their craft with honor and integrity. He is now one of New York City's leading Meisner-based acting coaches, teaching and creating opportunities for students to "get outta your head" in order to build a meaningful life with art. Already with an established student base in NYC and Washington DC (in person) and internationally (via online coaching), MCS has expanded to sold out classes in and Matthew now brings this transformational work to corporations and ongoing Master Classes with SOHO House and The Standard. Over the years, Matthew has coached actors and performers on Broadway, TV, Film, including platinum-selling America's Got Talent finalist, Jackie Evancho. Most recently, Matthew directed Nick Payne's play "Constellations," at MCS produced under the AEA mini contract. Also, Matthew directed the original show "Going Through Life With No Direction" at 54 Below (NYC), produced by Alicia Keys. Matthew just authored his first book: If You Survived 7th Grade, You Can Be An Actor (Applying the Meisner Technique To Get Outta Your Head In Acting and In Life) www.matthewcorozinestuido.com

GILLIEN GOLL is an Acting Teacher & Coach, Director, and Artistic Director with a background in Casting, having worked in casting for TV pilots, indie film, and web series. As she has been on the other side of the table, she knows what does and doesn't work. Her clients appear in every medium: Broadway, films, TV, webisodes. As a teacher and coach, she can help you connect emotionally & truthfully to your role. and guide you to an audition that is truly exceptional and unique in showcasing your strengths and talents. With an additional background in coaching presentation techniques, she can help you overcome stage fright and nerves. Gillien is also a produced playwright and is adept at cutting & pasting dialogue together to create original monologues. She has taught courses in monologues, acting technique, scene study & on-camera acting, and has taught and/or lectured at Fordham University, Barnard College, Wellesley College, and for ACTRA (the Canadian Actors Union), among others. She has been teaching at AMDA since 2001, and there has seen thousands of hours of actors' presentations. An actor herself, she is best recognized for crying in the Self-Help Aisle in "Sex & the City." You can check out her other credits at her website, www.gilliengoll.com

BOB KALE A partial list of the projects Bob has worked on as a casting director would include: Broadway- Souvenir, King Hedley II (August Wilson), An Inspector Calls, A Tale Of Two Cities, Little Women-The Musical, The Who's Tommy, Titanic-The Musical, The Life, Jekyll & Hyde, The Scarlet Pimpernel. Off-Broadway includes-Frank McGuinness' Gates Of Gold, Dracula, Dietrich & Chevalier, Over the River and Through the Woods, Avow, The Deep Throat Sex Scandal, Tap Dogs. Tours include-The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas starring Ann-Margret, Barry Manilow's Copacabana, Nunsense (25th Anniversary Tour), Bring in da Noise, Bring in da Funk starring Savion Glover; Television-HBO's Scarred City, Due South, Elmo's World: Happy Holidays!, PBS Sesame Street, Cosby Mysteries, As The World Turns, and the miniseries Sally Hemmings (NY Casting). Feature Film includes-Jack & Jill (additional NY Casting), You Don't Mess With The Zohan (additional NY casting), I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (additional NY casting), Beavis and Butthead Do America (NY Voice Casting), The Quest for Camelot (NY Voice Casting), Looney Tunes: Back in Action (NY Voice Casting), Big Daddy (NY Casting), Little Nicky (NY Casting). See www.bobkaleonline.com for more information.

KATHRYN KEATS is a teaching artist, Drama Critics' Circle award winning performer, award winning playwright, a songwriter and recording artist. She is a sought out expert regarding auditions for actors and singers. She is a Method Coach. She is a member of the SAG/AFTRA and Actors Equity. Kathryn studied at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) and HB Studio. In 1987 she co-founded Mark Monroe Studios in San Francisco and Los Angeles supporting the professional training of over six-hundred actors and singers. She coaches for theatre and ﬁlm, specializing in audition prep, monologue work, scene study, script analysis and singing performance. She is committed to collaborating with artists helping them understand and experience their craft in supportive and stimulating sessions. She provides them with inspiration, information and the tools to navigate the industry so they can work. She has coached for an array of ﬁlms and television shows including I Wanna Know What Love Is, Three Birthdays, Thirteen Reasons Why, WestWorld and Blue Jasmine to name a few. She has coached artists for productions of Equity shows including, but not limited too Into the Woods, Mamma Mia, BIG the Musical, Pride and Prejudice, Hand to God and Hamlet. Kathryn works tirelessly to pass the torch to artists and feels art is a key to ﬁnding fulﬁllment.

ZACH MILLER is a professional actor and voice teacher currently living in Jersey City. He holds a B.F.A. in musical theatre from Penn State University, where he also studied in Bel Canto/Can Belto, a cross-training technique for singing in musical theatre and pop/rock styles. As an actor, Zach has worked for various regional theatres, Broadway National Tours, and with Celebrity Cruises. He is a proud member of the performing groups "The Fly Boys" and "NYC 3" where he tours the country, on land and sea, singing a wide variety of pop/rock music. Zach is a proud member of AEA, NATS, and The Voice Foundation. In addition to his private studio, Zach is currently on the voice faculty at Molloy University/CAP21 and a vocal technique teacher for MT College Auditions, a team of actively-working theatre professionals who are also passionate and experienced guides for all aspects of the college audition process. In his studio, Zach loves to make geeky vocal technique talk fun and easy to digest. His goal is to inspire his students to reach beyond having a basic understanding of physiological vocabulary (i.e. resonance, register balance, breathing) and, instead, discover how this terminology is applied to their unique voice and can help them conquer vocal faults. As someone who comes from a performing background, he finds it helpful to meet acting intentions with technical exercises. He encourages honest moment to moment song performance and believes the ability to use one's voice is a powerful tool to serve storytelling and tactics. www.zachmillervoicestudio.com

DOUG OBERHAMER credits range from Broadway and Off Broadway to National and International Tours. He also works as a Composer, Arranger, Orchestrator, Music Producer, and Vocal Coach in New York and abroad. Original featured cast member and Associate Conductor/AMD of the Broadway Musical: Swing! Composer of the new musicals in development Believe in Love and Errol and Fidel which won "Best of the Fest" at the New York Musical Theatre Festival and Doug won Best Orchestrations. Music Directing/Supervising Credits include: Top Of The World, Cagney, Swing!, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Saturday Night Fever, Crazy for You, Hamlet: The Rock Musical, We Will Rock You, The Man of La Mancha, Frankenstein, Nunsense, What Do Critics Know?, Dracula, Reel to Real, My Vaudeville Man, Wanda's World, Flight of the Lawnchair Man, I Got Fired, Women on the Verge, Seeing Stars, Rings, and Gemini. Doug can also be found in the Cabaret world as a Music Director, Arranger and Orchestrator. He has performed at Birdland, The Zipper, The Triad, Joe's Pub, Feinsteins 54 Below, Don't Tell Mama's, and Rose's Turn with shows such as: Steppin' Out, Little Death, Foreign Currency, Top Drawer, Sirens of the Silver Screen, Love Stories, The A**hole in My Head and many others. Recording Artist, Co-Creator of both KnightHammer and The Oberhamer Brothers- both groups can be heard on SiriusXm and Radio Stations around the world. He can be heard as the featured trumpet soloist on the Sony Classics Grammy nominated recording of Swing! as well as MCA Records Vanessa Daou's "Slow to Burn". He was nominated for a Jefferson Award for his work on Swing! in Chicago and won a Bistro Award for excellence in Musical Direction and Arranging/Orchestrating for Little Death. Love to his wife Christine and daughters Scarlett and Natalie for their love and support. Vocal Coach to hundreds of performers around the world working on Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tours, Regional Productions and Pop/Rock Tours.

KEN SCHATZ (SAG-AFTRA, AEA) has been training professional actors for their best work in film, television, and theater for over 30 years. His students and coaching clients can be seen in popular and cutting-edge work on and off Broadway, in celebrated theater productions everywhere, and in countless hit films and TV shows. They include multiple Academy Award, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, Grammy, Obie, Tony, and Emmy Award winners and nominees. He has taught, coached, directed, and developed training programs for many well-known acting schools, universities, production companies, talent agencies, and casting offices, including NYU Tisch School of the Arts, Stella Adler Studio, Circle in the Square, Harlem School of the Arts, and MTV. He has trained and taught with eminent teachers and directors in many different specialties, including Moni Yakim, creator of the movement programs at Juilliard and Yale and author of CREATING A CHARACTER. Ken has been featured in the ACT NY Guide to Qualified Acting Coaches; his coaching credits include THERE'S SOMETHING ABOUT MARY, COP LAND with Robert De Niro and Sylvester Stallone, Tim Blake Nelson's THE GREY ZONE, SHADRACH with Harvey Keitel and Andie MacDowell, SPIN CITY, CRIME SPREE, Jeff Stark's THE DREARY COAST, and many other films, television shows, commercials, and theater productions. For actors at every level of the industry-from celebrities to new talent-and for every kind of acting work, Ken offers comprehensive, clear, exciting professional instruction and practical technique solutions-the finest private coaching and consulting, expert project and role coaching for film, television, and theater, special workshops for casts and companies, and ongoing master classes in New York, Los Angeles, online via Zoom, and around the world. Ken's Studio is dedicated to the genius, power, and success of the free, creative acting artist. www.thekenstudio.com

JANE SEAMAN offers private singing technique and acting the song sessions in addition to group Singing Audition Workshops with Broadway stars and casting guest speakers, such as Greg Uliasz/MSA Talent, Derek Klena, Ricky Rojas, Tara Rubin & Associates, Judy Henderson, Douglas Cohen and many more. She is a veteran Broadway performer who is venturing back into the cabaret world with solo shows upcoming at the Laurie Beechman Theatre, NYC, on 8/25/22; past shows at the Episcopal Actors Guild, 6/13/22, and Music at the Mansion/MAC circuit, 7/13/21. She performed with Patti Lupone and Leslie Uggams in the Lincoln Center revival of Anything Goes. She also worked with Mandy Patinkin, Rebecca Luker and Howard McGillin in The Secret Garden. While Big River, which starred John Goodman, Marin Mazzie and Danny Jenkins, was her first Broadway show and National Tour, The Sound of Music, starring Marie Osmond, was her last National Tour. Jane loved played the Baroness opposite Marie and Laurence Guittard, and Debby Boone! She also toured in various productions of The Man of La Mancha with Richard Kiley, Ed Ames and Bob Wright. Her most recent Off-Broadway show at St. Luke's Theatre was as Zsu-Zsu Herendy in We're Still Hot! Member: AEA, SAG-AFTRA, MAC, NYSTA; signed with MSA Agency. Jane Seaman is currently an Adjunct Voice Instructor at Marymount Manhattan College, Fairleigh Dickinson University and private voice faculty at Papermill Playhouse; she also maintains her private voice studio both online and in person, teaching Broadway performers of all ages both in NYC and Montclair, NJ. www.janeseaman.com A graduate of Wittenberg University (B.A.),Montclair State University (M.A.), Stanford University (1 year of M.F.A.) and the Juilliard School of Music (4 year Professional Diploma/Eleanor Steber-Major Voice Teacher).

RYAN TOFIL has trained and has been working with MCS since 2001. He has assisted on many MCS studio projects and shows and eventually started teaching the MCS' Meisner method in 2003. Former classes taught at MCS include a preteen class as well as a writer's workshop. Ryan has also taught and directed preteens at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts (AADA) and also teaches Special Education in the NYC public school system. Ryan holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in musical theatre at the New School University, with an additional focus on creative writing. He co-wrote and performed in the critically acclaimed Miss Kim, the play which was produced at fringeNYC in 2010 and was reprised in 2012 at 45th Theatre. He completed his Master's in Biography, Autobiography, and Memoir at CUNY's Graduate Center.

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a twenty-nine-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-producing artists as well as career producers and theater companies. TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, goods and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, Writer-Producer Speed Date, a Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab.

Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Montage Foundation, The Storyline Project and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation. For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit www.truonline.org