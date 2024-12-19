TRU to Present 'Artist, Meet Money (We Think You'll Be Very Happy Together) With Bailie Slevin'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now in its fourth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 200 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts these Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, originally presented to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and now to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward.

12/27 - Artist, Meet Money (We Think You'll Be Very Happy Together)

In the room: Bailie Slevin of Entertaining Finance, financial advisor and recovering stage manager. Before you start crafting your New Year's resolutions, we will disarm the myth of the starving artist and talk about creating a healthy and successful relationship with money and finances in 2025. In Bailie's teachings, "selling" is just talking with a purpose. Once you are comfortable talking about money it's easier to ask for it. Having trained hundreds of professionals in a variety of industries, positions, and points in their careers Bailie sheds light on the "sales" process as a whole, the individual steps, and the most persuasive words to use. Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

UPCOMING

1/3/25 - Balancing Act (4): A Show Business Tour de Force, Jamie deRoy!

In the room: Jamie deRoy, award-winning producer; cabaret, stage, film and TV performer; recording artist/producer and humanitarian. Meet a cabaret icon who transitioned into producing and has won shelves full of awards for both. In addition to fourteen Tony Awards, she has nine MAC Awards on display, plus twelve Drama Desk awards, four Audience Choice Awards, eleven Drama League Awards, three GLAAD Awards, four Back Stage Bistro Awards, numerous Telly Awards and CaB Magazine's Lifetime Achievement Award. How does she budget her time and balance careers as a performer and a producer? Possibly the most omnipresent producer in New York (we count 93 Broadway credits and 50 Off-), why does she pick the projects she supports on Broadway, off-Broadway and in film? What gives her the greatest satisfaction? And what does she see as the current state of cabaret and Broadway? Click here to register and receive the zoom link.