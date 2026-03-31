Photos: Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Truman Capote in TRU Off-Broadway

Tru, starring Tony Award winner & five-time Emmy nominee Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Truman Capote, is currently running Off-Broadway. Get a first look at production shots featuring Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Capote here!

The production will run to May 3, 2026. Tony, Emmy, and Olivier Award winner Rob Ashford directs this first New York revival of Jay Presson Allen’s play at House of the Redeemer, a historic Upper East Side mansion first owned by a great-granddaughter of Cornelius Vanderbilt.

It's December 1975 and Truman Capote is alone in his New York apartment, reeling from a crisis that cost him the elite social circle he adored. Drawn entirely from Capote’s own words, this one-man play is an unflinching portrait of an artist at his breaking point, confronting the consequences of his most scandalous work. Performed in House of the Redeemer’s hyper-intimate Library, this strictly limited engagement offers an immersive theatrical experience brought to life for an audience of only 99 patrons nightly.