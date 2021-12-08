TRU Announces Community Gathering Via Zoom Exploring The Australian Theater Business

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now into its second year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 80 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020.

TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19. These crucial conversations will continue going forward as theater reopens. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about keeping theater alive during shutdown, and what we are doing now, going forward.

To receive the Zoom invitation for future meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make a tax-deductible donation - or consider joining TRU - to support the organization during these challenging times.

Friday 12/10 - Exploring the Australian Theater Biz, Pre- and Post-COVID. In the room: Nancye Hayes (member of the Order of Australia for services to the entertainment industry), legendary Australian actress, dancer, singer and choreographer/director and narrator, a leading figure in Australian musical theatre (starring in Sweet Charity, Chicago, Guys and Dolls, 42nd Street, Annie, My Fair Lady, Sweeney Todd, A Little Night Music, Sunday in the Park, Follies and Australian productions of new work) as well as plays (Born Yesterday, Same Time Next Year, Stepping Out, Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks and new work); Jason Langley, an award-winning Australian director (The Production Company's revivals of Dusty, Brigadoon and The Boy From Oz at Melbourne's State Theatre, Wonderful Town at the Sydney Opera House) and actor (Australian premieres of Spamalot as Brave Sir Robin and Mothers and Sons as Cal) with thirty-two years in the theatre; Natalie Mosco, an American actress (original Hair, The Magic Show; off-Broadway Housewives of Mannheim and her own A Brush with Georgia O'Keeffe) and choreographer (Hair in Toronto, Boston, Paris) who became a star of Australian musical Theatre and TV; Alexis Fishman, Australian born Helpmann Nominated musical performer (Dusty, Shout!, Australian premiere of Kiss of the Spider Woman, Urinetown) and cabaret performer and coach who splits her time between New York and Australia. CLICK HERE to register and receive the zoom link: https://truonline.org/events/australian-theater-biz/.