TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tickets Now On Sale Through November 1, 2019

The Broadway production of To Kill A Mockingbird, Aaron Sorkin's new play, directed by Bartlett Sher, and based on Harper Lee's classic novel, has released a new block of tickets through November 1, 2019, exactly one year from the first Broadway performance at the Shubert Theatre, 11/1/18.

Last week, the production broke the single-week record for the highest grossing American play in Broadway history, and holds The Shubert Organization's box office record for the highest weekly gross of any Broadway play in the organization's history. Since performances began on Thursday, November 1, 2018, To Kill A Mockingbird has not played to an empty seat, with 100% capacity (or greater) for every performance. The advance currently stands at more than $22 million.

Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, the small-town lawyer Atticus Finch, played by Jeff Daniels. The cast of characters includes Atticus's daughter Scout (Celia Keenan-Bolger), her brother Jem (Will Pullen), their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia (LaTanya Richardson Jackson), their visiting friend Dill (Gideon Glick), and a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur "Boo" Radley (Danny Wolohan). The other indelible residents of Maycomb, Alabama are brought to life on stage by Frederick Weller (as Bob Ewell), Gbenga Akinnagbe (playing Tom Robinson), Stark Sands (as prosecutor Horace Gilmer), Dakin Matthews (playing Judge Taylor), and Erin Wilhelmi (as Mayella Ewell).

Tickets for To Kill A Mockingbird are available at the Shubert Theatre box office, by calling Telecharge at 212 239 6200, and on Telecharge.com, with Best Availability beginning in April.

