TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Joins Ahmanson Theatre's 2020 - 2021 Season

Producer Scott Rudin announced today that "To Kill a Mockingbird," Aaron Sorkin's new play, directed by Bartlett Sher and based on Harper Lee's classic novel, will be a part of Center Theatre Group's 2020 - 2021 season at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles. Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Richard Thomas will perform the role of Atticus Finch.

"To Kill a Mockingbird" will launch its coast-to-coast National Tour in August 2020 at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The tour will be on the road for over two years, playing dozens of cities across America. Further information about the tour, including full casting and additional cities, will be announced shortly. The first international production will begin performances in London's West End in May 2020 at the Gielgud Theatre.

"The moment I saw 'To Kill a Mockingbird' on Broadway, I knew that it needed to come to the Ahmanson," said Center Theatre Group Artistic Director Michael Ritchie. "We have partnered with Scott Rudin to bring our audiences countless powerhouse productions, including 'God of Carnage' and 'The Humans,' and I am pleased to add this timely and timeless new play to that list."

On Broadway, the world premiere production continues to break record after record at the box office, recently shattering its own box office record for the tenth time with the now record-breaking gross of $2,245,898 in its 52nd week (the week ending November 3, 2019). "To Kill a Mockingbird" holds the title of the highest grossing American play in Broadway history, and the production has amassed a total gross of more than $100,000,000.

Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, the small-town lawyer Atticus Finch. The cast of characters includes Atticus' daughter Scout; her brother Jem; their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia; their visiting friend Dill; a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur "Boo" Radley and the other indelible residents of Maycomb, Alabama from the novel.

Center Theatre Group, one of the nation's preeminent arts and cultural

organizations, is Los Angeles' leading nonprofit theatre company, which, under the

leadership of Artistic Director Michael Ritchie, Managing Director Meghan Pressman and Producing Director Douglas C. Baker, programs seasons at the 736-seat Mark Taper Forum and 1600 to 2100-seat Ahmanson Theatre at The Music Center in Downtown Los Angeles, and the 317-seat Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City. In addition to presenting and producing the broadest range of theatrical entertainment in the country, Center Theatre Group is one of the nation's leading producers of ambitious new works through commissions and world premiere productions and a leader in interactive community engagement and education programs that reach across generations, demographics and circumstance to serve Los Angeles.

"To Kill a Mockingbird" joins the Tony Award-winning musicals "Hadestown" and

"Dear Evan Hansen" (in its return engagement) which were previously announced for

Center Theatre Group's 2020 - 2021 season at the Ahmanson Theatre. The other

productions in the 2020 - 2021 season will be announced and season subscriptions will go on sale at a later date. For tickets to the current Center Theatre Group productions, please call (213) 628-2772 or visit www.CenterTheatreGroup.org.





