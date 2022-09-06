Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TKTS Lincoln Center Reopens Today After 2.5 Year Closure

Purchase discount tickets up to 50% off to same-day matinee and evening performances, as well as next-day matinee performances.

Sep. 06, 2022  

TDF reopened its TKTS Lincoln Center discount booth on Tuesday, September 6 at 11 a.m. Located indoors in Lincoln Center's David Rubenstein Atrium (61 West 62nd Street between Broadway and Columbus Avenue), TKTS Lincoln Center originally opened on August 2, 2016 but has been closed since March 13, 2020 due to the pandemic. Beginning Tuesday, September 6, TKTS Lincoln Center is again offering discount tickets up to 50% off to same-day matinee and evening performancesa s well as next-day matinee performances to Broadway, Off-Broadway and Lincoln Center productions.

The hours of operation for TKTS Lincoln Center are be Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"All of us at TDF are excited to reopen TKTS Lincoln Center so we can once again serve local residents and visitors eager to get the best prices and locations to Broadway, Off-Broadway and Lincoln Center performances," said Michael Naumann, TDF's Managing Director. "The demand for tickets has been growing at our Times Square location as folks return to the theatre, so we felt this was the right time to reopen our satellite booth."

TDF's main TKTS Times Square discount booth (Broadway and 47th Street) is currently open seven days a week. Its hours of operation are Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For real-time show availability and ticket price information, download the TKTS app or visit www.tdf.org/tktslive. For locations, operating hours, TKTS tips and TKTS Gift Certificates, go to www.tdf.org/tkts. TKTS's small service charge (currently $7 per ticket) is used to operate the booths and to help fund TDF's many education, accessibility and service programs which serve to eliminate barriers to attendance.

ABOUT TDF:

Founded in 1968, TDF (formerly known as Theatre Development Fund) is a not-for-profit service organization dedicated to bringing the power of the performing arts to everyone. TDF's mission is to sustain live theatre and dance by engaging a broad and diverse audience and eliminating barriers to attendance. They fulfill their mission with a variety of programs that expand access, cultivate communities and support the makers of the performing arts.

They are known for their theatregoing programs, including the TKTS by TDF Discount Booths and TDF Membership program; Accessibility programs (including open captioned, audio described and Autism Friendly Performances), Education & Community Engagement programs (serving more than 12,000 New York City students annually and thousands of underserved individuals and veterans), as well as the TDF Costume Collection Rental and Research Programs. During the COVID-19 theatre shutdown, they continued to serve their constituents by creating virtual adaptations of our programs via Zoom and other streaming platforms. TDF envisions a world where the transformative experience of attending live theatre and dance is essential, relevant, accessible and inspirational.

To learn more about TDF, go to tdf.org. Facebook/Instagram/Twitter: @tdfnyc.



