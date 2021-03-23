[TITLE OF SHOW] Starring Lucie Jones, FIDDLER: MIRACLES OF MIRACLES, THE CONTAINER & More Available to Stream in April

Spring is in the air this month as BroadwayHD, adds a lineup of new musicals, plays and documentaries. Kicking off the month on April 1st is Irving Berlin's Easter Parade, a classic movie musical starring Judy Garland, Fred Astaire and Ann Miller, about a Broadway star who decides to go solo. Fiddler: Miracle of Miracles, a documentary chronicling the complete story of the international Broadway hit musical "Fiddler on the Roof," makes its way onto the streaming service April 3rd. The documentary features rare archival footage and includes personal experiences and insight from "Fiddler on the Roof" composer and lyricist Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, as well commentary from former cast and creative members along with famous fans who have intersected with or who have been inspired by the musical, including Joel Grey, Topol, Harvey Fierstein, Harold Prince, Itzhak Perlman, Stephen Sondheim, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

London's Young Vic Theatre production of The Container directed by Tom Wright comes to BroadwayHD on April 6th and next up on April 15th is Merely Marvelous: The Dancing Genius of Gwen Verdon, an intimate documentary of Broadway's greatest dancer, the brilliant Gwen Verdon. On April 22nd, viewers will be able to watch [Title of Show], a new virtual production of the Tony Award nominated musical. This one-act piece follows a group of creatives trying to write a new musical to a tight deadline and stars Lucie Jones, Marc Elliott, Tyrone Huntley, Jenna Russell and Ben Ferguso. Rounding out the month is Shakespeare's Women & Claire Bloom, where actress Claire Bloom takes an insightful look at the art of Shakespearean acting.

Theater streaming service also honors the life of Shakespeare this month by highlighting some of his best and most notable titles including Julius Caesar, Othello, Romeo and Juliet, Henry V and much more from The Royal Shakespeare collection.

"BroadwayHD is excited to welcome Spring with new buzzworthy titles joining the service. From feature film documentaries like Fiddler: Miracle of Miracles to virtual productions like [Title of Show], there is something for everyone to enjoy this month," Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley, co-founders of BroadwayHD.

The new productions coming to BroadwayHD in April include:

Irving Berlin's Easter Parade

April 1st

In this lavish musical, Broadway star Don Hewes' (Fred Astaire) dance partner (Ann Miller) dumps him to go solo, and Don declares that he can make a hit performer out of the next dancer he sees. This turns out to be an innocent new protegee Hannah Brown (Judy Garland). Don vows to make her a star in time for the Easter parade. Featuring a spectacle of song, dance and costume.

Fiddler: Miracle of Miracles

April 3rd

Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles is the first documentary to chronicle the complete story of the international Broadway blockbuster musical "Fiddler on the Roof" by exploring the unexpected richness of its themes as well as its extensive reach across time and cultures. "Fiddler on the Roof" is the tale of Jewish immigrants coming to America, of immigrants and refugees trying to escape persecution in their homeland, of the fraying of tradition, generational tension and the loss of roots. Featuring rare archival footage, the documentary also includes personal experiences and insights into the show's timeless impact from "Fiddler on the Roof" composer and lyricist Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, as well commentary from former cast and creative members along with famous fans impacted by the musical, including Joel Grey, Topol, Harvey Fierstein, Harold Prince, Itzhak Perlman, Stephen Sondheim, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and many others.

The Container

April 6th

The Container, by Clare Bayley, tells the story of a group of asylum seekers being smuggled across Europe inside a shipping container, seeking refuge in England. This production, directed by Tom Wright, was captured live inside a real shipping container parked outside London's Young Vic Theatre.

Merely Marvelous: The Dancing Genius of Gwen Verdon

April 15th

An intimate documentary of Broadway's greatest dancer, the brilliant Gwen Verdon, produced, written and directed by Chris Johnson and Ken Bloom. Gwen Verdon, the muse of both Jack Cole and Bob Fosse changed the face of Broadway choreography over forty years. Through rare footage of Gwen Verdon performing in iconic stage musicals from a??Can-Cana??through a??Damn Yankees, Sweet Charitya?? and a??Chicago a??modern audiences can see Gwen at her best and learn the unexpected and surprising true story behind her success and career. The production features interviews with family members such as son, James Henaghan, daughter, Nicole Fosse, and nephew, Paul Verdon - they add personal reminiscences as well as never-before-seen home movies, and it also features fellow cast members, collaborators, and Broadway & film legends.

[Title of Show]

April 22

[Title of Show] is a new virtual production of the Tony Award nominated musical with music and lyrics by Jeff Bowen and book by Hunter Bell. This one-act piece follows a group of creatives trying to write a new musical to a tight deadline and stars Lucie Jones, Marc Elliott, Tyrone Huntley, Jenna Russell and Ben Ferguso.

Shakespeare's Women & Claire Bloom

April 29th

In this charming film, actress Claire Bloom takes an insightful look at the art of Shakespearean acting. The film, which is rich with excerpts from television productions and her famous films with Laurence Olivier, will provide lovers of the Bard and of acting in general with an unforgettable evening's entertainment. Engaging viewers in direct conversations as well as riveting solo readings, Bloom offers an absorbing introduction to the literature that has so captivated movie audiences in recent years, through heroines famous like Ophelia in Hamlet and obscure like Lady Constance in King John. A lovely look at Bloom's career, plus sensible, clear introductions to the more extended excerpts, this lovely hour is a model of how to present high art to a broad audience without losing either the art or the audience.

To learn more about BroadwayHD, visit www.broadwayhd.com.