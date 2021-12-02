TICK, TICK...BOOM!, IN THE HEIGHTS & More Among 2022 IPA Satellite Award Nominees

Click Here for More Articles on 2022 AWARDS SEASON

The nominations for the 2022 IPA Satellite Awards have been announced! The film adaptions of tick, tick...BOOM!, In the Heights, and more will be honored at this year's ceremony.

The Lin-Manuel Miranda-helmed adaption of tick, tick BOOM! received six nominations, including Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical for Andrew Garfield, Actor in a Supporting Role for Robin dé Jesus, Best Picture, Comedy or Musical, Best Director for Lin-Manuel Miranda, Best Cinematography for Alice Brooks, and Best Sound for Paul Hsu and Todd A. Maitland.

Lin-Manuel Miranda will also be recognized with the special Auteur Award.

Miranda also received a nomination for Best Original Song for "Colombia, Mi Encanto", a track from Disney's new animated picture, Encanto. The film was also nominated for Best Picture, Animated or Mixed Media.

In The Heights gained three nominations, including Best Picture, Comedy or Musical, Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical, for Anthony Ramos, and Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical, for Melissa Barrera.

Jennifer Hudson was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress, Comedy or Musical, for her portrayal of Aretha Franklin in Respect.

Tony-winner Cynthia Erivo received a nomination for Best Actress in a Miniseries, Limited or Motion Picture Made for Television, for playing Aretha Franklin in National Geographic's Genius: Aretha. Tony-nominee Danielle Brooks was nominated in the same category for her performance in Mahalia on Lifetime.

The new film adaption of the recent Off-Broadway musical version of Cyrano also received three nominations. Peter Dinklage was nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical. The film was also nominated for Best Picture, Comedy or Musical, and Best Costume Design for Massimo Cantini Parrini.

Apple's new film adaption of The Tragedy of Macbeth also received four nominations. Denzel Washington was nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama, Joel Coen was nominated for Best Screenplay, Adapted, Bruno Delbonnel was nominated for Best Cinematography, and Stefan Dechant was nominated for Best Art Direction & Production Design.

Upcoming Funny Girl star Beanie Feldstein was nominated for Actress in a Series, Drama or Genre, for her performance as Monica Lewinsky in American Crime Story: Impeachment.

Ewan McGregor was nominated for his performance in Halston, for Best Actor in a Miniseries, Limited or Motion Picture Made for Television.

The winners will be announced at the IPA Satellite Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on January 5.