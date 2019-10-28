THRILLER LIVE! Director/Choreographer Gary Lloyd Has Released a Book About Working With Michael Jackson

My Life with Michael is an autobiographical look at director Gary Lloyd's journey working with the legacy of Michael Jackson.

After 10 years in London's West End, Thriller Live! has become one of the UK's longest running musicals - it hold the record as the 13th longest runner in West End history - and has played around the world to over 5 million people.

The book (released Monday 28 October) explores Lloyd's life growing up as a driven and determined male dancer in the 1980s and as an aspiring choreographer/director, and how the inspiration of Michael Jackson's work paved the way for this continued relationship. We see how the show is cast and follow the journey of various cast members around the world as Jackson's phenomenon continues breathing through this global hit show. Lloyd reveals many of the amazing, funny and sometimes unbelievable stories as he travels with the show, constantly developing it and documenting its behind the scenes narrative.

Gary says, "When you finally become a director/choreographer you dream of having that long-running show that travels the world and sits in the West End alongside some of the titles you have aspired to your whole life. When it happens, the one thing you are not ready for is the multitude of adventures, mishaps, dramas and stories that collect together from various companies. I have spent the last ten years grateful for the gift that is Thriller Live but constantly hearing myself say 'I have to write a book about this'. I am proud to have a collection of stories to share with MJ and theatre fans alike. Michael was my inspiration to develop the show but the motivation and incentive for the book is the Thriller Live performers, musicians, crew and fans, who all have a part to play in this story. The book goes on a journey beyond the last ten years of Thriller Live, including Michael's influence on me growing up. I don't think I'd be sitting here or doing what I'm doing without him. The book started as an idea of writing a 'behind the scenes' about the show but has become much bigger than that. The book begins on the day of Michael's death, a pivotal moment for the show and the fans. That was the day this little show became something much bigger for all of us. It became a shrine and a sanctuary for all the fans and a focus for the press, and we suddenly felt like we were in the eye of that storm."

Gary Lloyd was born in Leeds into a working class family and grew up in the North East of England. He started dancing at the age of six with his four-year-old sister and they competed in Ballroom and Latin American dance together for several years. Gary moved onto the stage studying musical theatre after gaining a place at Laine Theatre Arts in Epsom, Surrey aged sixteen. After two years training, he successfully auditioned for CATS the musical and there followed a ten-year career on stage in the West End and around the world.

As well as becoming a creative director for Simon Fuller, Lloyd has worked with some of the world's major stars and artists on the live stage and television. His latest projects include Heathers the Musical, Cruel Intentions the Musical and working with Bill Kenwright on Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Gary is also directing and co-writing The Holland-Dozier-Holland story which will premiere next year.

Photo Credit: Michael Wharley





