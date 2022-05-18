THIS WEEK! Join TonyÂ® nominee Ann Hampton Callaway at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW Ann Hampton Callaway: FEVER! THE Peggy Lee CENTURY MAY 18 - 21, 2022 The performance on May 21 will also be livestreamed. Everybody's got the fever! Join Tony AwardÂ® nominee Ann Hampton Callaway for a thrilling celebration of Peggy Lee's 100th birthday Ann Hampton Callaway, one of the leading pop/jazz singers of our time, has created an exciting night of songs and stories in celebration of her inspiration and one of America's most beloved artists, Peggy Lee. This show celebrates the 100th birthday of the trailblazing woman who gave the world "Fever" through six decades of iconic songs from sultry to sizzling. Fall under the spell of love songs from Peggy's swinging Benny Goodman days through decades of hits from film and recordings that earned this iconic singer songwriter her powerhouse nickname, "The female Frank Sinatra." On May 21 only, Holly Foster Wells, Peggy Lee's granddaughter joins us for a Q&A. The May 21 performance will also stream live as part of our ongoing Live From Feinstein's/54 Below series. Designed to make more shows accessible to fans from across the globe and to recreate the live experience, all shows in the Live From Feinstein's/54 Below series will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards. BUY TICKETS: https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/trackclk/N208801.125806WISDOMDIGITALMEDIA/B27011890.335755938;dc_trk_aid=527544929;dc_trk_cid=170889775;dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=;tfua=;ltd=