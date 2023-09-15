THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE: THE MUSICAL Cast Recording Will Be Released This Month; Preview Two Songs Here!

The Original Cast Recording to THE TIME TRAVELLER’S WIFE: THE MUSICAL will be released later this month. Available for pre-order from today, the Original Cast Recording will be released on 29 September 2023.

Featuring new music by Joss Stone and Dave Stewart, the musical will begin performances on 7 October, opening on 1 November, at the Apollo Theatre in London’s West End.

The cast of THE TIME TRAVELLER’S WIFE: THE MUSICAL is led by David Hunter (Henry), Joanna Woodward (Clare), Tim Mahendran (Gomez), Hiba Elchikhe (Charisse) and Ross Dawes (Henry’s Dad).

The world premiere production of THE TIME TRAVELLER’S WIFE: THE MUSICAL is based on the best-selling novel by Audrey Niffenegger and the New Line Cinema film, with screenplay by Bruce Joel Rubin. It has an original musical score and lyrics by multi Grammy Award-winning composers Joss Stone and Dave Stewart. With a book by Lauren Gunderson, additional music by Nick Finlow and additional lyrics by Kait Kerrigan, the production is directed by Bill Buckhurst and designed by Anna Fleischle, with choreography by Shelley Maxwell, lighting design by Lucy Carter and Rory Beaton, illusions by Chris Fisher, video design by Andrzej Goulding, sound design by Richard Brooker, sound FX design by Pete Malkin, musical supervision & arrangement by Nick Finlow, orchestrations by Malcolm Edmonstone and wigs, hair and make-up design by Susanna Peretz. Casting is by Grindrod Burton Casting. It is produced in the West End by Colin Ingram, InTheatre Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Teresa Tsai, Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, Crossroads Live and Ricardo Marques.

