THELMA AND LOUISE Musical Adaptation In the Works From Neko Case and Oscar-Winner Callie Khouri

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



According to a new feature in The New York Times, musician Neko Case is at work on a musical adaptation of the classic film, Thelma & Louise.

Case is collaborating with CALLIE KHOURI, an Academy Award-winner for the film's screenplay, who will write the musical’s book. The pair hopes to bring the show to Broadway within the next year or two.

Case said of the film, “I was the target audience for that movie. I was exactly the right age. I saw it trillions of times.”

Callie said of working with Case, “Her music has such scope, sonically and lyrically...she's such a righteous, true-north artist and person.”

Singer, songwriter, music producer, visual artist, and writer Neko Case has built a career with her distinctive style and musical versatility. In addition to her numerous critically-acclaimed and Grammy-nominated solo records, Case is a founding member of The New Pornographers. She authors the newsletter ‘Entering The Lung’ and recently released her memoir, The Harder I Fight the More I Love You.

CALLIE KHOURI is a director and Academy Award-winning screenwriter who is best known for her work in the 1991 film Thelma & Louise and the ABC musical series Nashville.

Thelma & Louise is a story about two best friends (Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis) who embark on a liberating adventure that turns into an interstate police chase after a traumatic incident makes both women into fugitives; they are en route to a destiny they could never have imagined.