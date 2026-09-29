THE YALE SPIZZWINKS(?) to Perform in Chatham & NYC This October
The world's oldest underclassman a cappella group brings original vocal arrangements and humor to two New York venues.
The Yale Spizzwinks(?) have announced fall concerts in Chatham and New York City as part of member Clementine Kline’s Hometown Tour. The group, billed as the world’s oldest underclassman a cappella ensemble, will present its signature blend of music and humor.
The performance series serves as a special 'hometown tour' celebrating member Clementine Kline, Yale Class of '29, a NYC native with a background in professional musical theater and acting, including past performances at the local Mac-Haydn Theatre, on Sesame Street, and on the Broadway National Tour of A Christmas Story, The Musical.
Since their founding in 1914, the Spizzwinks have entertained global audiences with their massive library of original vocal arrangements and a unique brand of humor. The ensemble has recently completed international tours in Peru and New Zealand, with upcoming appearances slated for South Africa, Ireland, and France. Notably, the traditionally all-male group went co-ed four years ago.
The 'Spizzwink Promise' is that every member of the group will visit all six inhabited continents as well as their hometown, allowing them to explore the world and bring world-class vocal harmony to the communities that raised them.
As a completely self-funded organization, the Spizzwinks receive no financial assistance from Yale University. The ensemble relies entirely on its rigorous performance schedule to independently fund all travel and operations.
The parenthetical question mark (?) in their name originates from a 1913 draft of the Yale yearbook, where an editor—unsure of the spelling of the newly formed group—added the punctuation as a temporary proofreading mark that the ensemble ultimately kept as a permanent emblem.
The upcoming New York tour includes the following community performances:
Chatham, NY:
- Date & Time: Wednesday, October 21 at 7:00 PM
- Location: St. James Catholic Church
- Address: 117 Hudson Ave, Chatham, NY 12037
- Tickets: Available online at the Chatham Ticketbud Page
New York City:
- Date & Time: Saturday, October 24 at 7:00 PM
- Location: The Church of St. Luke in the Fields
- Address: 487 Hudson Street (betw Christopher & Barrow St), New York, NY 10014
- Tickets: Available online at the NYC Ticketbud Page
About The Yale Spizzwinks(?)
Founded in 1914, The Yale Spizzwinks(?) are America's oldest collegiate a cappella group. Comprising undergraduate students from Yale University, the ensemble performs a diverse repertoire ranging from traditional jazz standards to modern pop hits, all arranged uniquely by group members. Operating as an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit, the group balances a rigorous academic schedule with multiple domestic and international concert tours each year.
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