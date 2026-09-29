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Photos: Taylor Iman Jones, Sky Lakota-Lynch and More in THE KING'S CRITIQUE Rehearsals

The cast also features Donna Lynne Champlin, Matthew Patrick Quinn, Gabi Carrubba, and more.

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Rehearsals began this week for The King's Critique, the new musical comedy opening in New York City this fall. The limited engagement begins performances Tuesday, November 3 ahead of a Thursday, November 12 opening night at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center. See photos!

The King's Critique is a delightful, demented, wholly original musical from Nat Zegree and Eric Holmes that's more infectious than the plague and more fun than a magnificent ship full of gay men and Patti LuPone.

The complete cast features Taylor Iman Jones, Sky Lakota-Lynch, Justin Collette, Donna Lynne Champlin, Matthew Patrick Quinn, Gabi Carrubba, Gilbert L. Bailey II, Bridget Beirne, Nick Cearley, Christian Fary, Timothy Matthew Flores, Amy Jo Jackson, Kamal Lado, Johanna Moise, Geena Quintos, and Justin Sudderth. The company understudies are Kyrie Courter, Brandon Stonestreet, and Ryan Everett Wood.

King Benjamin (Justin Collette) decrees that women are strictly forbidden from performing onstage. Josephine (Taylor Iman Jones) is determined to change that, and she hatches an elaborate plan with f*ckboy tenor Sebastian (Sky Lakota-Lynch)... but if you've ever seen theater people try to execute any sort of plan, you can guess what happens next. And there's a f*ckboy tenor involved - so whatever chaos you're imagining, double it.

Photo credit: Russ Rowland

Photos: Taylor Iman Jones, Sky Lakota-Lynch and More in THE KING'S CRITIQUE Rehearsals Image

Photos: Taylor Iman Jones, Sky Lakota-Lynch and More in THE KING'S CRITIQUE Rehearsals — photo 1 of 20


Costume Designer Emily Rebholz

Photos: Taylor Iman Jones, Sky Lakota-Lynch and More in THE KING'S CRITIQUE Rehearsals — photo 2 of 20


scenic designer Paul Tate dePoo III

Photos: Taylor Iman Jones, Sky Lakota-Lynch and More in THE KING'S CRITIQUE Rehearsals — photo 3 of 20


scenic designer Paul Tate dePoo III

Photos: Taylor Iman Jones, Sky Lakota-Lynch and More in THE KING'S CRITIQUE Rehearsals — photo 4 of 20


director Catie Davis

Photos: Taylor Iman Jones, Sky Lakota-Lynch and More in THE KING'S CRITIQUE Rehearsals — photo 5 of 20


production manager Joe Trainor (Aurora Productions) and producer Jordan Fisher

Photos: Taylor Iman Jones, Sky Lakota-Lynch and More in THE KING'S CRITIQUE Rehearsals — photo 6 of 20


music supervisor Ian Chan, composer/lyricist Nat Zegree, and music assistant Matthew Zwiebel

Photos: Taylor Iman Jones, Sky Lakota-Lynch and More in THE KING'S CRITIQUE Rehearsals — photo 7 of 20


Justin Collette

Photos: Taylor Iman Jones, Sky Lakota-Lynch and More in THE KING'S CRITIQUE Rehearsals — photo 8 of 20


Justin Sudderth, props designer Oscar Escobedo, Taylor Iman Jones, Gabi Carrubba, and Amy Jo Jackson

Photos: Taylor Iman Jones, Sky Lakota-Lynch and More in THE KING'S CRITIQUE Rehearsals — photo 9 of 20


Matthew Patrick Quinn

Photos: Taylor Iman Jones, Sky Lakota-Lynch and More in THE KING'S CRITIQUE Rehearsals — photo 10 of 20


Gilbert L. Bailey II, Bridget Beirne, and Nick Cearley

Photos: Taylor Iman Jones, Sky Lakota-Lynch and More in THE KING'S CRITIQUE Rehearsals — photo 11 of 20


Justin Collette and associate director Adam Winer

Photos: Taylor Iman Jones, Sky Lakota-Lynch and More in THE KING'S CRITIQUE Rehearsals — photo 12 of 20


Matthew Patrick Quinn, Amy Jo Jackson, Geena Quintos, and Nick Cearley

Photos: Taylor Iman Jones, Sky Lakota-Lynch and More in THE KING'S CRITIQUE Rehearsals — photo 13 of 20


Timothy Matthew Flores (facing forward) and producer Jordan Fisher

Photos: Taylor Iman Jones, Sky Lakota-Lynch and More in THE KING'S CRITIQUE Rehearsals — photo 14 of 20


lighting designer Cory Pattak and Donna Lynne Champlin

Photos: Taylor Iman Jones, Sky Lakota-Lynch and More in THE KING'S CRITIQUE Rehearsals — photo 15 of 20


Christian Fary and director Catie Davis

Photos: Taylor Iman Jones, Sky Lakota-Lynch and More in THE KING'S CRITIQUE Rehearsals — photo 16 of 20


Costume design renderings by Emily Rebholz

Photos: Taylor Iman Jones, Sky Lakota-Lynch and More in THE KING'S CRITIQUE Rehearsals — photo 17 of 20


Scenic design renderings by Paul Tate dePoo III

Photos: Taylor Iman Jones, Sky Lakota-Lynch and More in THE KING'S CRITIQUE Rehearsals — photo 18 of 20


Scenic design renderings by Paul Tate dePoo III

Photos: Taylor Iman Jones, Sky Lakota-Lynch and More in THE KING'S CRITIQUE Rehearsals — photo 19 of 20


bookwriter/lyricist Eric Holmes and Sky Lakota-Lynch

Photos: Taylor Iman Jones, Sky Lakota-Lynch and More in THE KING'S CRITIQUE Rehearsals — photo 20 of 20

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