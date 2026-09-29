Photos: Taylor Iman Jones, Sky Lakota-Lynch and More in THE KING'S CRITIQUE Rehearsals

Rehearsals began this week for The King's Critique, the new musical comedy opening in New York City this fall. The limited engagement begins performances Tuesday, November 3 ahead of a Thursday, November 12 opening night at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center. See photos!

The King's Critique is a delightful, demented, wholly original musical from Nat Zegree and Eric Holmes that's more infectious than the plague and more fun than a magnificent ship full of gay men and Patti LuPone.

The complete cast features Taylor Iman Jones, Sky Lakota-Lynch, Justin Collette, Donna Lynne Champlin, Matthew Patrick Quinn, Gabi Carrubba, Gilbert L. Bailey II, Bridget Beirne, Nick Cearley, Christian Fary, Timothy Matthew Flores, Amy Jo Jackson, Kamal Lado, Johanna Moise, Geena Quintos, and Justin Sudderth. The company understudies are Kyrie Courter, Brandon Stonestreet, and Ryan Everett Wood.

King Benjamin (Justin Collette) decrees that women are strictly forbidden from performing onstage. Josephine (Taylor Iman Jones) is determined to change that, and she hatches an elaborate plan with f*ckboy tenor Sebastian (Sky Lakota-Lynch)... but if you've ever seen theater people try to execute any sort of plan, you can guess what happens next. And there's a f*ckboy tenor involved - so whatever chaos you're imagining, double it.

Photo credit: Russ Rowland

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