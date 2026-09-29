Photos: Taylor Iman Jones, Sky Lakota-Lynch and More in THE KING'S CRITIQUE Rehearsals
The cast also features Donna Lynne Champlin, Matthew Patrick Quinn, Gabi Carrubba, and more.
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Rehearsals began this week for The King's Critique, the new musical comedy opening in New York City this fall. The limited engagement begins performances Tuesday, November 3 ahead of a Thursday, November 12 opening night at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center. See photos!
The King's Critique is a delightful, demented, wholly original musical from Nat Zegree and Eric Holmes that's more infectious than the plague and more fun than a magnificent ship full of gay men and Patti LuPone.
The complete cast features Taylor Iman Jones, Sky Lakota-Lynch, Justin Collette, Donna Lynne Champlin, Matthew Patrick Quinn, Gabi Carrubba, Gilbert L. Bailey II, Bridget Beirne, Nick Cearley, Christian Fary, Timothy Matthew Flores, Amy Jo Jackson, Kamal Lado, Johanna Moise, Geena Quintos, and Justin Sudderth. The company understudies are Kyrie Courter, Brandon Stonestreet, and Ryan Everett Wood.
King Benjamin (Justin Collette) decrees that women are strictly forbidden from performing onstage. Josephine (Taylor Iman Jones) is determined to change that, and she hatches an elaborate plan with f*ckboy tenor Sebastian (Sky Lakota-Lynch)... but if you've ever seen theater people try to execute any sort of plan, you can guess what happens next. And there's a f*ckboy tenor involved - so whatever chaos you're imagining, double it.
Photo credit: Russ Rowland
scenic designer Paul Tate dePoo III
scenic designer Paul Tate dePoo III
director Catie Davis
production manager Joe Trainor (Aurora Productions) and producer Jordan Fisher
music supervisor Ian Chan, composer/lyricist Nat Zegree, and music assistant Matthew Zwiebel
Justin Sudderth, props designer Oscar Escobedo, Taylor Iman Jones, Gabi Carrubba, and Amy Jo Jackson
Matthew Patrick Quinn
Gilbert L. Bailey II, Bridget Beirne, and Nick Cearley
Justin Collette and associate director Adam Winer
Matthew Patrick Quinn, Amy Jo Jackson, Geena Quintos, and Nick Cearley
Timothy Matthew Flores (facing forward) and producer Jordan Fisher
lighting designer Cory Pattak and Donna Lynne Champlin
Christian Fary and director Catie Davis
Costume design renderings by Emily Rebholz
Scenic design renderings by Paul Tate dePoo III
Scenic design renderings by Paul Tate dePoo III
bookwriter/lyricist Eric Holmes and Sky Lakota-Lynch
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