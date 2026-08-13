New York Virtuoso Singers to Present 2026-2027 NYC Concert Season

The New York Virtuoso Singers, Harold Rosenbaum, Conductor and Artistic Director, has announced dates for its 2026-2027 Manhattan concert season.

SCHEDULE

Saturday, October 10 at 2:00 PM

The Greatest Choral Sets of the 20th Century - Church of St. Luke in the Fields, 487 Hudson Street in Manhattan.

This will be a program of timeless choral masterworks, including Reincarnations by Samuel Barber. William Schuman's Carols of Death, Francis Poulenc's Four Christmas Motets, Britten's Five Flower Songs, Debussy's Trois Chansons and Ravel's Trois Chansons.

General admission tickets for the October 10 concert are $25 at the door, and $20 online at https://cvi.yapsody.com/event/index/873171/Greatest-Choral-Sets-of-the-20th-Century . Students 25 years and younger: $10 at the door.

Saturday, February 20, 2027 at 2:00 PM

Josquin Des Prez Motets - Masterpieces of the Renaissance Sacred Tradition - Church of St. Luke in the Fields, 487 Hudson Street in Manhattan..

Masterpieces of Renaissance polyphony by Josquin Des Prez, combining spiritual depth, expressive beauty, and extraordinary craftsmanship. Selections include Des Prez's Laudate Pueri Dominum, Ave Maria Virgo Serena, Usquequo Domine, Planxit Autem David, Inviolata Integra Est, Dominus Regnavit and Miserere Mei.

General admission tickets for the February 20 concert are $25 at the door, and $20 online at https://cvi.yapsody.com/event/index/873173/Josquin-Des-Prez-Motets . Students 25 years and younger: $10 at the door

Saturday, April 10, 2027 at 2:00

Juilliard Pre-College World Premieres - Paul Hall, The Juilliard School, 155 W. 65th Street in Manhattan.

Concert details TBA.

New York Virtuoso Singers concerts are ADA accessible. For MTA transportation information, visit http://tripplanner.mta.info/MyTrip/ui_web/customplanner/TripPlanner.aspx .

Founded in 1988 by conductor Harold Rosenbaum, The New York Virtuoso Singers is one of this country's leading exponent of contemporary choral music. Although the chorus performs music of all periods, its emphasis is on commissioning, performing and recording the music of living American composers. The choir appears on nearly 50 commercial CDs. More about them at http://www.nyvirtuoso.org . Join their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/pages/The-New-York-Virtuoso-Singers/130509011774 .

Founded in 1988 by Harold Rosenbaum, The New York Virtuoso Singers has built a repertoire centered on commissioning and recording the music of living American composers, with appearances on nearly 50 commercial recordings. The upcoming season's concerts are supported in part by the New York State Council on the Arts and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.

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