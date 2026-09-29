Photos: Robin de Jesús, Katerina McCrimmon and More In BILINGUAL BROADWAY EN VIVO at Lincoln Center
The free event at Lincoln Center featured Broadway songs in Spanish translated by Luis E. Mora, with a cast including Lillian Andrea De León and Belén Moyano.
Bilingual Broadway Collective presented Bilingual Broadway En Vivo with Tony Award nominee Robin de Jesús and Luis E. Mora serving as co-hosts. Check out photos from the show!
The free, family-friendly musical theater celebration took place Saturday, September 26 at 11:00 a.m. at Lincoln Center’s David Rubenstein Atrium.
The program featured Broadway favorites performed en español, offering audiences a fresh perspective on the musical theater canon. The repertoire included songs from: The Addams Family Bilingual, Hadestown, Lempicka, The Bridges of Madison County, Some Like It Hot, The Hunchback of Notredame, In Pieces, School of Rock, Company, The Notebook, and Boop! All songs translated by Bilingual Broadway Collective's executive director Luis E. Mora
The cast included Lillian Andrea De León, Belén Moyano, Robert Zelaya, Paola Hernández, Kevin Luis, and Katerina McCrimmon. Music direction and keys provided by Saúl Nache, Jared Cavazos on the bass, Nico Raimont on the guitar, Dylan Ofrias on drums, Jose Hernández on flute, and Kevin Luis on the trumpet.
Photo Credit: Constanza Palombarini
Belén Moyano
Belén Moyano, Robert Zelaya, Lillian Andrea De León, Luis E Mora, Robin de Jesús, Kevin Luis, Paola Hernández, and Katerina McCrimmon
Belén Moyano and Robert Zelaya
Lillian Andrea De León
Robin de Jesús
Robin de Jesús
Paola Hernández
Lillian Andrea De León and Paola Hernández
Sa l Nache music directs Bilingual
Luis E Mora performs and hosts Bilingual
Belén Moyano
Jose Hernández and Paola Hernández
Paola Hernández
Belén Moyano, Robert Zelaya, Lillian Andrea De León, Luis E Mora, Robin de Jesús, Kevin Luis, Paola Hernández, and Katerina McCrimmon
Belén Moyano, Robert Zelaya, Lillian Andrea De León, Luis E Mora, Robin de Jesús, Kevin Luis, Paola Hernández, Katerina McCrimmon, Saúl Nache, Paola Hernández, Jared Cavazos, Dylan Ofrias, and Nico Raimont
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