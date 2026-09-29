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Photos: Robin de Jesús, Katerina McCrimmon and More In BILINGUAL BROADWAY EN VIVO at Lincoln Center

The free event at Lincoln Center featured Broadway songs in Spanish translated by Luis E. Mora, with a cast including Lillian Andrea De León and Belén Moyano.

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Bilingual Broadway Collective presented Bilingual Broadway En Vivo with Tony Award nominee Robin de Jesús and Luis E. Mora serving as co-hosts. Check out photos from the show!

The free, family-friendly musical theater celebration took place Saturday, September 26 at 11:00 a.m. at Lincoln Center’s David Rubenstein Atrium.

The program featured Broadway favorites performed en español, offering audiences a fresh perspective on the musical theater canon. The repertoire included songs from: The Addams Family Bilingual, Hadestown, Lempicka, The Bridges of Madison County, Some Like It Hot, The Hunchback of Notredame, In Pieces, School of Rock, Company, The Notebook, and Boop! All songs translated by Bilingual Broadway Collective's executive director Luis E. Mora

The cast included Lillian Andrea De León, Belén Moyano, Robert Zelaya, Paola Hernández, Kevin Luis, and Katerina McCrimmon. Music direction and keys provided by Saúl Nache, Jared Cavazos on the bass, Nico Raimont on the guitar, Dylan Ofrias on drums, Jose Hernández on flute, and Kevin Luis on the trumpet.

Photo Credit: Constanza Palombarini

Photos: Robin de Jesús, Katerina McCrimmon and More In BILINGUAL BROADWAY EN VIVO at Lincoln Center — photo 1 of 21


Robert Zelaya

Photos: Robin de Jesús, Katerina McCrimmon and More In BILINGUAL BROADWAY EN VIVO at Lincoln Center — photo 2 of 21


Belén Moyano

Photos: Robin de Jesús, Katerina McCrimmon and More In BILINGUAL BROADWAY EN VIVO at Lincoln Center — photo 3 of 21


Belén Moyano, Robert Zelaya, Lillian Andrea De León, Luis E Mora, Robin de Jesús, Kevin Luis, Paola Hernández, and Katerina McCrimmon

Photos: Robin de Jesús, Katerina McCrimmon and More In BILINGUAL BROADWAY EN VIVO at Lincoln Center — photo 4 of 21


Kevin Luis

Photos: Robin de Jesús, Katerina McCrimmon and More In BILINGUAL BROADWAY EN VIVO at Lincoln Center — photo 5 of 21


Belén Moyano and Robert Zelaya

Photos: Robin de Jesús, Katerina McCrimmon and More In BILINGUAL BROADWAY EN VIVO at Lincoln Center — photo 6 of 21


Lillian Andrea De León

Photos: Robin de Jesús, Katerina McCrimmon and More In BILINGUAL BROADWAY EN VIVO at Lincoln Center — photo 7 of 21


Robin de Jesús

Photos: Robin de Jesús, Katerina McCrimmon and More In BILINGUAL BROADWAY EN VIVO at Lincoln Center — photo 8 of 21


Robert Zelaya

Photos: Robin de Jesús, Katerina McCrimmon and More In BILINGUAL BROADWAY EN VIVO at Lincoln Center — photo 9 of 21


Robin de Jesús

Photos: Robin de Jesús, Katerina McCrimmon and More In BILINGUAL BROADWAY EN VIVO at Lincoln Center — photo 10 of 21


Paola Hernández

Photos: Robin de Jesús, Katerina McCrimmon and More In BILINGUAL BROADWAY EN VIVO at Lincoln Center — photo 11 of 21


Lillian Andrea De León and Paola Hernández

Photos: Robin de Jesús, Katerina McCrimmon and More In BILINGUAL BROADWAY EN VIVO at Lincoln Center — photo 12 of 21


Sa l Nache music directs Bilingual

Photos: Robin de Jesús, Katerina McCrimmon and More In BILINGUAL BROADWAY EN VIVO at Lincoln Center — photo 13 of 21


Luis E Mora performs and hosts Bilingual

Photos: Robin de Jesús, Katerina McCrimmon and More In BILINGUAL BROADWAY EN VIVO at Lincoln Center — photo 14 of 21


Belén Moyano

Photos: Robin de Jesús, Katerina McCrimmon and More In BILINGUAL BROADWAY EN VIVO at Lincoln Center — photo 15 of 21


Jose Hernández and Paola Hernández

Photos: Robin de Jesús, Katerina McCrimmon and More In BILINGUAL BROADWAY EN VIVO at Lincoln Center — photo 16 of 21


Katerina McCrimmon

Photos: Robin de Jesús, Katerina McCrimmon and More In BILINGUAL BROADWAY EN VIVO at Lincoln Center — photo 17 of 21


Paola Hernández

Photos: Robin de Jesús, Katerina McCrimmon and More In BILINGUAL BROADWAY EN VIVO at Lincoln Center — photo 18 of 21


Kevin Luis and Katerina McCrimmon

Photos: Robin de Jesús, Katerina McCrimmon and More In BILINGUAL BROADWAY EN VIVO at Lincoln Center — photo 19 of 21


Katerina McCrimmon

Photos: Robin de Jesús, Katerina McCrimmon and More In BILINGUAL BROADWAY EN VIVO at Lincoln Center — photo 20 of 21


Belén Moyano, Robert Zelaya, Lillian Andrea De León, Luis E Mora, Robin de Jesús, Kevin Luis, Paola Hernández, and Katerina McCrimmon 

Photos: Robin de Jesús, Katerina McCrimmon and More In BILINGUAL BROADWAY EN VIVO at Lincoln Center — photo 21 of 21


Belén Moyano, Robert Zelaya, Lillian Andrea De León, Luis E Mora, Robin de Jesús, Kevin Luis, Paola Hernández, Katerina McCrimmon, Saúl Nache, Paola Hernández, Jared Cavazos, Dylan Ofrias, and Nico Raimont



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