Photos: Robin de Jesús, Katerina McCrimmon and More In BILINGUAL BROADWAY EN VIVO at Lincoln Center

Bilingual Broadway Collective presented Bilingual Broadway En Vivo with Tony Award nominee Robin de Jesús and Luis E. Mora serving as co-hosts. Check out photos from the show!

The free, family-friendly musical theater celebration took place Saturday, September 26 at 11:00 a.m. at Lincoln Center’s David Rubenstein Atrium.

The program featured Broadway favorites performed en español, offering audiences a fresh perspective on the musical theater canon. The repertoire included songs from: The Addams Family Bilingual, Hadestown, Lempicka, The Bridges of Madison County, Some Like It Hot, The Hunchback of Notredame, In Pieces, School of Rock, Company, The Notebook, and Boop! All songs translated by Bilingual Broadway Collective's executive director Luis E. Mora

The cast included Lillian Andrea De León, Belén Moyano, Robert Zelaya, Paola Hernández, Kevin Luis, and Katerina McCrimmon. Music direction and keys provided by Saúl Nache, Jared Cavazos on the bass, Nico Raimont on the guitar, Dylan Ofrias on drums, Jose Hernández on flute, and Kevin Luis on the trumpet.

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