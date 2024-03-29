THE WHO'S TOMMY on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about The Who's Tommy on Broadway. Check out all the details below!

Where is The Who's Tommy playing on Broadway?

The Who's Tommy is running on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre. It is located at 208 West 41st Street in the Theater District of Midtown Manhattan in New York City.

How do I get to The Who's Tommy on Broadway?

The Nederlander Theatre is still just a short walk from Times Square. To arrive by subway, the closest stop is Times Square-42nd Street (A, C, E, N, Q, R, S, W, 1, 2, 3, 7).

When did The Who's Tommy open on Broadway?

The Who's Tommy began previews at the Nederlander Theatre on March 8, 2024 and opened on March 28, 2024. Check out what the critics had to say.

The original production of The Who's Tommy played for 899 performances and opened on April 22, 1993 at the St. James Theatre.

Is The Who's Tommy playing outside of New York City?

Not yet. The musical has not yet announced a national tour or plans for additional productions. Before Broadway, it had its world premiere at Chicago's Goodman Theatre in summer 2023.

What is The Who's Tommy based on?

The musical is based off of The Who’s exhilarating 1969 rock opera, TOMMY—including the unforgettable anthems “I’m Free,” “See Me, Feel Me,” “Sensation” and “Pinball Wizard.” The album was truned into a film in 1975.

Do you have to know the album and movie to enjoy The Who's Tommy?

Abosolutely not, though fans of the album will certainly recognize the songs.

What is The Who's Tommy about?

After witnessing his father shoot his rival, the young Tommy Walker is lost in the universe, endlessly and obsessively staring into the mirror. An innate knack for pinball catapults him from reticent adolescent to celebrity savior.

Who wrote The Who's Tommy?

The Who's Tommy features music and lyrics by Pete Townshend and book by Pete Townshend and Des McAnuff. McAnuff returns to direct this production over three decades after creating the show in 1993.

How long is The Who's Tommy?

The Who's Tommy is 2 hours and 10 minutes, including one minute intermission.

What days of the week does The Who's Tommy play on Broadway?

Who are the characters in The Who's Tommy?

Characters in The Who's Tommy include: Tommy, Mrs. Walker, Captain Walker, Uncle Ernie, Cousin Kevin, and The Acid Queen.

Who was in the original Broadway cast of The Who's Tommy?

The original Broadway cast includes: Ali Louis Bourzgui, Alison Luff, Adam Jacobs, John Ambrosino, Bobby Conte, and Christina Sajous.

Is the original cast still in The Who's Tommy?

Yes. You can still see the full original company in The Who's Tommy.

What songs are in The Who's Tommy?

Musical numbers in The Who's Tommy include:

"Overture" – Company

"Captain Walker" – Officers

"It's a Boy" / "We've Won" – Nurses and Mrs. Walker / Captain Walker and Allied Soldiers

"Twenty-One" / "What About the Boy?" – Mrs. Walker and Boyfriend / Captain Walker

"Amazing Journey" – Tommy

"Courtroom Scene" – Judge

"Sparks" – Instrumental

"Amazing Journey" (Reprise) – Tommy

"Christmas" / "See Me, Feel Me" – Ensemble

"Do You Think It's Alright?" – Captain Walker and Mrs. Walker

"Fiddle About" – Uncle Ernie and Ensemble

"See Me, Feel Me" (Reprise) – Tommy

"Cousin Kevin" – Cousin Kevin and Ensemble

"Sensation" – Tommy and Ensemble

"Sparks (Reprise)"

"Eyesight to the Blind" – Hawker, Harmonica Player and Ensemble

"The Acid Queen" – The Gypsy

"Pinball Wizard" – Local Lads, Cousin Kevin and Ensemble

"Underture (Entr'acte)" – Ensemble

"It's a Boy (Reprise)" / "There's a Doctor" – Captain Walker and Mrs. Walker

"Go to the Mirror!" / "Listening to You" – Ensemble

"Tommy, Can You Hear Me?" – Local Lads

"I Believe My Own Eyes" – Captain Walker and Mrs. Walker

"Smash the Mirror" – Mrs. Walker

"I'm Free" – Tommy

"Streets of London 1961–3 (Miracle Cure)" – News Vendor and Local Lads

"Sensation (Reprise)" – Tommy and Ensemble

"I'm Free" (Reprise) / "Pinball Wizard" (Reprise) – Tommy and Company

"Tommy's Holiday Camp" (music and lyrics by Keith Moon) – Uncle Ernie

"Sally Simpson" – Ensemble

"Welcome" – Tommy and Ensemble

"Sally Simpson's Question" – Sally Simpson, Tommy

"We're Not Gonna Take It" – Tommy and Ensemble

"See Me, Feel Me" (Final Reprise) / "Listening to You" (Reprise) – Tommy and Company

Does The Who's Tommy have a cast recording?

Not yet, but you can enjoy the Oriinal Broadway Cast Recording:

Did The Who's Tommy win any awards?

The Who's Tommy has not yet been eligible for any major theatre awards, but it will be in Spring 2024. The original production was nominated for ten Tony Awards in 1993 and won in five categories.

Can I bring my child to The Who's Tommy?

Yes! The Who's Tommy is recommended for ages 10 and up.

How do I get tickets to The Who's Tommy?

Does The Who's Tommy have a lottery?

Yes! Entries for the digital lottery open at 9:00am EST one day before the performance at https://lottery.broadwaydirect.com/show/tommy-ny/; winners are drawn the same day at 3:00pm EST and will have one hour to pay for their tickets online. Winners may buy up to 2 tickets at $40 each (inclusive of all fees.) Lottery seats may be partial view.

Need to know more? Check out all the latest news on The Who'e Tommy here!