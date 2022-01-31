THE WANDERERS Will Play Off-Broadway in January 2023

Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) has just announced updates to the next season's Fall/Winter programming Off-Broadway. The Wanderers, by Anna Ziegler, directed by Barry Edelstein will start performances on January 26, 2023 at the Laura Pels Theater in the Harold & Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This production was originally scheduled for 2020 and postponed due to the shutdown.

The world premiere of the bandaged place by Harrison David Rivers and directed by David Mendizábal, will open the Roundabout Underground Season. Performances begin October 20, 2022.

All additional details including casting for these productions will be announced soon.

Roundabout is thrilled to welcome back Ziegler following the 2017 production of her play The Last Match and premiere Rivers' work as a playwright to New York City audiences through the Roundabout Underground program.

As part of Roundabout's New Play Initiative, each participating Underground playwright receives a commission for a new play, demonstrating an unparalleled level of commitment to writers' careers and the future of theatre in New York.

The playwrights who made their New York debuts at Roundabout Underground are Stephen Karam (Speech & Debate, 2007), Steven Levenson (The Language of Trees, 2008), Adam Gwon (Ordinary Days, 2009), Kim Rosenstock (Tigers Be Still, 2010), David West Read (The Dream of the Burning Boy, 2011), Andrew Hinderaker (Suicide, Incorporated, 2011), Joshua Harmon (Bad Jews, 2012), Meghan Kennedy (Too Much, Too Much, Too Many, 2013), Jeff Augustin (Little Children Dream of God, 2015), Lindsey Ferrentino (Ugly Lies the Bone, 2015), Jenny Rachel Weiner (Kingdom Come, 2016), Mansa Ra (Too Heavy for Your Pocket, 2017),

(On the Exhale, 2017), Ming Peiffer (Usual Girls, 2018), Selina Fillinger (Something Clean, 2019), Daniel Zaitchik (Darling Grenadine, 2020), Dave Harris (Exception to the Rule, 2022). Ra's commission ....what the end will be will premiere at the Laura Pels Theater this spring, performances begin May 12 and opening is June 2, 2022.

ABOUT The Wanderers:

Orthodox Jews Esther and Schmuli are newly married, and their future is written in the laws of the Torah. Secular Jew Abe is a famous novelist who believes he can write his own future...until an unexpected email from a movie star puts his marriage to the test and threatens to prove him wrong. From playwright Anna Ziegler comes the New York premiere of a play that ripples across cultures, challenging two very different couples with the same question: Can we be happy with what we have while we have it?

ABOUT the bandaged place:

A brutal and lyrical play about the things we hang on to and the price of moving forward, the bandaged place tells the story of one man's attempt to free himself from the abuses of his past. Jonah is forced to turn to his precocious daughter and tough love grandmother for support when a former lover resurfaces, re-opening a painful wound.

the bandaged place was originally presented by New York Stage and Film and Vassar in the Powerhouse Season, Summer 2019 is the winner of the 2018 Relentless Award.