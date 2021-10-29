THE VIEW Honors Movie Musicals with THE VIEWSICAL Halloween Tribute

The View celebrated Halloween today with a special tribute to movie musicals! The episode featured Whoopi Goldberg as Audrey II from Little Shop of Horrors, Joy Behar as Magenta from The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Sara Haines as Satine from Moulin Rouge!, Sonny Hostin as Deena Jones from Dreamgirls, and Ana Navarro as Eva Perón from Evita!

The episode also featured a performance by Jeremy Jordan as Seymour from Little Shop of Horrors and appearances by Ricki Lake, reprised her iconic character of Tracy Turnblad, and Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy! Watch clips from the show below.

The hosts kicked off the episode with a special opening number, performing songs from Fame, Annie Get Your Gun, Cabaret, and Mamma Mia!

Ana Navarro kicked off the costume reveal as Eva Perón from Evita:

Next, Sunny Hostin channeled her best Beyoncé as Deena Jones from Dreamgirls:

Sara Haines swung into The View studio as Satine from Moulin Rouge:

Joy Behar did the "Time Warp" as Magenta from The Rocky Horror Picture Show:

Whoopi Goldberg was joined by Jeremy Jordan as Seymour while playing Audrey II from Little Shop Horrors as the two performed "Feed Me":

Next, Ricki Lake joined the ladies for an interview while dressed as Tracy Turnblad, the first time she had reprised the role in over 30 years:

Now in its milestone 25th season, the View airs weekdays on ABC.