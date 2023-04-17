Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE URBAN OASIS At One World Observatory Opens Today

New Spring activation takes “going green” to new heights.

Apr. 17, 2023  

One World Observatory, the acclaimed observation experience at the top of One World Trade Center and a major destination in Lower Manhattan, today announced its new spring experience The Urban Oasis at One World Observatory. Perfectly timed to Earth Day, this entertaining and informative activation opens today and runs through May 31, 2023.

The Urban Oasis at One World Observatory is a luscious green, indoor landscape designed to educate visitors on the sustainability efforts of One World Trade Center as well as city-wide efforts to help build a greener future in New York City. Through engaging visuals, visitors will learn how the building makes effective use of daylight, water efficiency, clean air, sustainable materials, and landscaping. As a result of these efforts, One World Trade Center has achieved Gold LEED status, a green building certification program used worldwide.

Additionally, The Urban Oasis at One World Observatory will feature information on green space initiatives throughout the city and what visitors can do on their own to reduce negative impact against the environment.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to commemorate their experience in a photo moment that features local plants, plays of light, and other sustainable features, set against the panoramic views of the city - signature of the One World Observatory experience. Specially-themed cocktails and refreshments will also be available in the space for visitors to enjoy.

"We're thrilled to celebrate the arrival of spring and highlight the importance of Earth Day," said Delfin Ortiz, Managing Director at One World Observatory. "One World Observatory takes tremendous pride in our green initiatives, and we hope visitors are inspired to incorporate new green practices in their daily lives as a result of their experience at The Urban Oasis at One World Observatory."

The only observatory experience in Lower Manhattan, One World Observatory centers aspects of the guest experience on educational and historical components. Through interactive presentations, the Observatory's Tour Ambassadors connect visitors to famous landmarks with a deeper look into the city's neighborhoods, history and culture.

Visitors are also encouraged to visit ONE Dine, the signature restaurant located on floor 101 of One World Trade Center, which recently debuted a new menu spearheaded by Executive Chef Reuel Vincent.

One World Observatory has welcomed more than [12] million guests since its opening in May of 2015. The Observatory is located at One World Trade Center, 117 West Street, New York, New York 10007.

To learn more about One World Observatory, visit Click Here.






