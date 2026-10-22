THE TALLIS SCHOLARS HAIL MARY to Play Miller Theatre's Early Music Series

Miller Theatre at Columbia University School of the Arts will continue its 2026–27 Early Music series with the return of The Tallis Scholars for their annual holiday concert. Titled Hail Mary, the performance will take place on Thursday, December 3, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. at the Church of St. Mary the Virgin in New York City.

Under the direction of Peter Phillips, the vocal ensemble will present a program of sacred music dedicated to the Virgin Mary, featuring Renaissance compositions alongside the world premiere of Matthew Martin's Gaude gloriosa (2026), a Miller Theatre co-commission.

The program includes settings of Ave Maria and Salve Regina, with works by Orlande de Lassus, Michael Praetorius, Josquin des Prez, Heinrich Schütz, John Sutton, Thomas Tallis, and Philippe Verdelot. Two settings of the Magnificat will frame the concert.

Concert Program

Matthew Martin – Gaude gloriosa (2026), world premiere, Miller Theatre co-commission

Orlande de Lassus – Alma redemptoris

Michael Praetorius – Magnificat

Josquin des Prez – Ave Maria

Heinrich Schütz – Magnificat

John Sutton – Salve Regina

Thomas Tallis – Sancte Deus

Philippe Verdelot – Beata es/Ave Maria

About The Tallis Scholars

Founded in 1973 by Peter Phillips, The Tallis Scholars specialize in Renaissance sacred vocal music. The ensemble performs approximately 80 concerts annually and has appeared in nearly 2,750 concerts worldwide.

The group's recordings have received numerous awards, including Gramophone's Record of the Year in 1987 for its recording of two masses by Josquin des Prez. The ensemble has also received multiple Gramophone Early Music Awards and three Grammy Award nominations.

In 2021, The Tallis Scholars received BBC Music Magazine's Recording of the Year Award and Gramophone's Early Music Award for the final installment of their project to record all of Josquin's masses.

The ensemble released its first recording on Linn Records in 2026, featuring music composed for the group by Nico Muhly. The album was selected as Gramophone Editor's Choice in April 2026.

Phillips, who has directed the ensemble since its founding, has also worked with the BBC Singers, Netherlands Chamber Choir, Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir, and Danish Radio Choir. He is a writer and music critic whose publications include English Sacred Music 1549–1649 and What We Really Do.

The December 3 performance will take place at the Church of St. Mary the Virgin, located at 145 West 46th Street in Manhattan.

Tickets start at $55, with student tickets available starting at $10 with a valid student ID.

For tickets and additional information, visit Miller Theatre.



Photo Credit: Hugo Glendinning

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