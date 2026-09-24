THE SURGE: AN ODE TO SINEAD O'CONNOR to Have Encore Ru at The Joyce

With The Surge: An Ode to Sinéad O’Connor now in the second and final week of its sold-out North American premiere, The Joyce Theater will present an encore engagement of The Joyce Theater Production, returning for eight performances only, February 9–14, 2027.

Created, choreographed, and directed by Tony Award-winning artist Sonya Tayeh, The Surge has drawn an extraordinary response from audiences since opening at The Joyce on September 16. The encore engagement will welcome both audiences who missed the opportunity to experience the sold-out premiere and those eager to see Tayeh’s fiercely personal and electrifying dance response to the music, spirit, and enduring legacy of Sinéad O’Connor once again. Tickets for the February engagement, ranging in price from $17–$85 (including fees), are on sale now.

About The Surge: An Ode to Sinéad O’Connor

The encore comes as The Surge: An Ode to Sinéad O’Connor continues its two-week North American premiere through this Sunday, September 27, capping a remarkable journey that began with its world premiere at Aviva Studios in Manchester this summer. The production has drawn international acclaim, with The Times hailing it as “a rapturous tribute” and The Guardian calling it “inventive and thrilling.” Ahead of its New York premiere, The New York Times devoted an Arts & Leisure feature to its Tony Award-winning creator Sonya Tayeh and the development of the work, exploring the deeply personal connection to O’Connor that inspired what Tayeh calls her “love letter” to the groundbreaking artist.

Fierce, unflinching, and deeply human, The Surge places an extraordinary all-female company of ten dance artists at its center. Together, their more than five hundred years of collective lived experience bring striking depth and physical power to Tayeh’s choreography. Set to O’Connor’s iconic music and featuring her own voice through passages from her memoir Rememberings, The Surge brings the lives and experiences of these women into dialogue with the raw emotional force, restless spirituality, and radical honesty of one of the most singular artists of her generation. In a work about voice, protest, womanhood, vulnerability, and resilience, Tayeh places female experience at the center of the stage, celebrating the history, sensuality, strength, and freedom that come with having lived.

With The Surge, Sonya Tayeh turns her attention toward the legacy of Sinéad O’Connor, an artist whose voice and defiance reverberated far beyond music. O’Connor’s fearless commitment to truth, her refusal to conform, and the aching emotional immediacy of her work become both foundation and catalyst for an evening of mesmerizing dance that moves between vulnerability and defiance, intimacy and rebellion, ultimately celebrating the freedom found in living authentically.

The company for The Surge includes Betsy Cooper, Alison Clancy, Gabrielle Malone, Mor Mendel, Amy Miller, Jennifer Nugent, Karine Plantadit, Lisa Race, Monique Smith, and Jin Ju Song-Begin, with Lauren Gerrie serving as understudy.

The Surge: An Ode to Sinéad O’Connor features music by Sinéad O’Connor; lighting and scenic design by Tom Visser; sound design by Marc Cardarelli; associate choreography by Jenn Freeman; costume design by Márion Talán de la Rosa; associate costume design by Mieka van der Ploeg; and rehearsal direction by Jenn Freeman and Lauren Gerrie.

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