Nrityagram Dance Ensemble To Perform At The Joyce Theater
Performances will take place October 13–18th.
The Joyce Theater Foundation (Linda Shelton, Executive Director) is set to present the return of Nrityagram Dance Ensemble, India’s foremost Odissi dance company, appearing October 13–18 in The Joyce Theater’s Tino & Rajika Puri Auditorium with Khaṅkhaṇā—the sound of dancing feet.
The program brings together acclaimed works, both new and beloved, including two World Premieres choreographed by award-winning, internationally renowned Odissi artist Surupa Sen. Performed to an original live score, Khaṅkhaṇā celebrates rhythm and remembrance while honoring a centuries-old tradition through a distinctly contemporary lens.
Khaṅkhaṇā—the sound of dancing feet takes its inspiration from the Nrityagram Dance Village, Nrityagram Dance Ensemble’shome just outside Bangalore, India. The program pays tribute to the fertile red earth that has nurtured generations of Nrityagram artists, bringing together a constellation of works that embody the company’s distinctive approach to Odissi, one of India’s classical dance traditions. Through Surupa Sen’s singular choreographic language, at once meditative and dynamic, the evening moves fluidly between past and present, revealing the continuing vitality and expressive power of the form. An original score will be performed live during the performance.
Nrityagram Dance Ensemble performs in The Joyce Theater’s Tino & Rajika Puri Auditorium from October 13–18. Performances are Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 2pm. A Curtain Chat will follow the Wednesday, October 14 performance. Tickets, ranging in price from $17–$72 (including fees), can be purchased at www.Joyce.org or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. For more information, please visit www.Joyce.org.
ABOUT NRITYAGRAM DANCE ENSEMBLE
The Nrityagram Dance Ensemble emerges from a space where dance is shaped over time – through shared practice, attention, and a deep engagement with the art. Guided by Artistic Director Surupa Sen, the Ensemble has travelled widely, sharing its work with audiences across India and around the world. Rooted in Odissi, the classical dance tradition of Odisha, its language carries the memory of temple spaces where movement unfolded as offering. Curved lines, stillness, rhythm, and breath come together in a form that is at once sculptural and fluid. The Ensemble performs works created by Surupa Sen, whose choreographic voice continues to expand the possibilities of Odissi. Her movement language – precise and expansive – distils years of rigorous training into forms that feel both rooted and immediate.
At Nrityagram, this inheritance is sustained through daily practice and deep listening – to the body, to music, and to time. New choreographies grow from within the tradition through a process of refinement, inquiry, and unfolding. What takes form on stage carries continuity, presence, and quiet intensity – an experience shaped by time and shared living. Classical, reimagined.
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