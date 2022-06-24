THE SONGS WE WRITE Live Music Event Comes to Word Up Bookshop Next Month

A special edition of "The Songs We Write" - the free live original music event at Word Up Bookshop in Washington Heights is scheduled for Friday, July 1, 2022 at 7:00pm. Hosted and produced by Tamora Wilson, the show - a farewell to talented musician, comedian, and songwriter Courtney Hill who is leaving New York - will feature guests from the No Name Comedy Variety Show house band The Summer Replacements, including Eric Vetter, Carl Fortunato, Alex De Suze and Miles Alexander Blue Spruce.

Local musicians such as Cristhopper will perform original music inside the store located at 2113 Amsterdam Avenue in Manhattan.

Admission is free, limited seating and a suggested $5.00 donation can be made at the door or online. Masks and proof of vaccination required.

Word Up (a 501 c3 organization) is multilingual, general-interest, nonprofit community bookshop and arts space on the corner of 165th Street & Amsterdam Ave in Manhattan. Subways: A or C train to 168th Street. Performers subject to change. For additional information, go to wordupbooks.com or call (347) 688-4456.