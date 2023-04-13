Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE RIDE to Return to NYC This Month

Preview performances will take place April 21, 22, 23, and 27 in advance of an official April 28 opening.

Apr. 13, 2023  

THE RIDE, the one-of-a-kind traveling theatrical experience that originally ran for 12 years and more than 30,000 performances, will return to New York City this month - April 2023. Preview performances will take place April 21, 22, 23, and 27, with tickets for those dates available at 50% off regular prices, in advance of an official April 28 opening. Regularly scheduled early spring performances will take place Thursday through Sunday, with Monday and Wednesday shows set to be added in the summer. Standard ticket prices begin at $79 each, and sales begin this Friday, April 14, at 12 noon ET at Click Here. Each performance has limited capacity, so tickets for this exclusive experience must be purchased in advance.

Fans of the "show on the go" were devastated when THE RIDE was forced to shut down in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, but popular demand is bringing it back to once again offer audiences the opportunity to experience New York City as only THE RIDE can offer - from the comfort of its state-of-the-art theatre on wheels.

"We had no idea there would be such an outpouring of support when THE RIDE announced it was closing back in October 2022," explains new owner, Mark Fayer. "Fans from all over the world who had seen the show multiple times wrote to say they'd wanted to come back, to bring the kids, and so on. It was wonderful. So here we are! We have updated the script and the tech, we were able to hire back most of the hosts, performers, and technicians - which was fantastic - and we're currently in rehearsals. I've no doubt we're coming back bigger and better than ever."

THE RIDE is New York City's only mobile theatrical venue, presenting a 75-minute show throughout and incorporated into the hustle and bustle of the city streets. Two members of the cast serve as hosts and some of the City's most talented performers appear along the streets of New York - leaving audiences to question who's part of the show and who isn't - as they are treated to a one-of-a-kind immersive theatrical production that doubles as a City tour unlike any other. With stadium-style seating offering unobstructed views of the city street through glass windows that make up the entire side and top of the bus, audiences will experience New York City sights like they never have before.

The bus itself is a custom-built high-end traveling theatre - it is a patented, multi-million-dollar machine with technology to rival the biggest, most advanced Broadway productions. In addition to the floor-to-ceiling windows and stadium seating featuring large, comfortable seats, THE RIDE includes a state-of-the-art surround sound system, dozens of video screens, thousands of LEDs, and a computerized control system similar to those used in any modern theatre or major concert venue.

ABOUT THE RIDE

THE RIDE has been a fixture of Midtown Manhattan for 12 years, performing over 30,000 Rides for over a million patrons. It returns under the new ownership of Media In Motion, LLC to bring the sights, sounds, history, and spontaneity of New York to a wide audience. THE RIDE brings the city's history to life using interactive features and actors, while audience members sit in a multi-million-dollar bus with stadium-style seating surrounded by the lights and TV monitors. The roughly 4.5-mile (7-kilometer) voyage through Midtown Manhattan entertains, educates, and creates lasting memories of your visit to New York City. Along the way, such iconic spots as Broadway, 5th Avenue, Central Park, and Times Square serve as the backdrop to a live show with unparalleled technology, fun facts, and amazing street performances. The Ride is an unforgettable New York City experience that launches from Times Square. Click Here




