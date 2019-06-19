THE PROM Will Close On Broadway This Summer

BroadwayWorld has learned that The Prom will have its last dance on Broadway August 11th. Upon its final performance, THE PROM will have played 23 preview and 310 regular performances.

The Prom will launch a National Tour in Providence, Rhode Island at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in February 2021. Exact dates and additional cities will be announced at a later date. The production also recently announced a worldwide licensing deal has been confirmed with Theatrical Rights Worldwide (TRW).

Ryan Murphy (The Boys In The Band, "American Horror Story") recently announced that he will be turning THE PROM into a movie event for Netflix.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to bring this original musical comedy, full of heart and humor, to Broadway with this dream cast and creative team," said producers Bill Damaschke, Dori Berinstein and Jack Lane. "Since the earliest days in the journey of THE PROM, we have known this story was something special. We are beyond thrilled that our story will continue beyond Broadway with not only a national tour, but a film, a novel and in schools and theatres all over the world."

THE PROM officially opened November 15, 2018 at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street), featuring direction and choreography by Tony Award winner & 2019 Tony Award nominee Casey Nicholaw (Mean Girls, The Book of Mormon), a book by Tony Award winner & 2019 Tony, Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone) and 2019 Tony, Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Chad Beguelin (Aladdin), music by 2019 Tony & Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Matthew Sklar (Elf) and lyrics by 2019 Tony, Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Chad Beguelin.

THE PROM stars 2019 Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle & Drama League Award Nominee Brooks Ashmanskas (Something Rotten!), Tony Award Winner & 2019 Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle & Drama League Award Nominee Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone), two-time Tony Award Nominee Christopher Sieber (Shrek the Musical), 2019 Tony Award nominee Caitlin Kinnunen(Bridges of Madison County), Isabelle McCalla (Aladdin), Michael Potts (The Iceman Cometh), 2019 Chita Rivera Award nominee Angie Schworer (The Producers), Courtenay Collins (Broadway Debut) and Josh Lamon (Groundhog Day) and an ensemble that includes Mary Antonini (Jesus Christ Superstar), Courtney Balan (Falsettos), Gabi Campo (Broadway Debut), Jerusha Cavazos (Broadway Debut), Shelby Finnie (Broadway Debut), Josh Franklin (Anything Goes), Fernell Hogan (Broadway Debut), Joomin Hwang (Broadway Debut), Sheldon Henry (Broadway Debut), David Josefsberg (Waitress), Becca Lee (Broadway Debut), Wayne Mackins(Broadway Debut), Kate Marilley (My Fair Lady), Vasthy Mompoint (SpongeBob SquarePants) Anthony Norman (Broadway Debut),Drew Redington (Holiday Inn), Jack Sippel (Broadway Debut), Teddy Toye (Lysistrata Jones), Kalyn West (Broadway Debut) and Brittany Zeinstra (Broadway Debut).

On June 29, the cast of THE PROM will perform as part of Youth Pride at Summerstage in Central Park. Additionally, on June 30, 2019,THE PROM will perform at the closing ceremony of WorldPride celebration in Times Square. THE PROM is proud to be the face of Kenneth Cole's annual PRIDE campaign in celebration of WorldPride and the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall uprising. The images can be downloaded here and the video here.

Viking Books also recently announced that Saundra Mitchell, author of over twenty books for tweens and teens, has written the YA novelization of the hit Broadway musical comedy, THE PROM to adapt the new original musical into a reading experience that reflects the energy and humor of the show, and echoes its message of acceptance and inclusion. The book will be published on September 10, 2019with Viking Children's Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers.

THE PROM features scenic design by Tony Award winner Scott Pask (Book of Mormon), costume design by Tony Award winner Ann Roth (Shuffle Along) & Matthew Pachtman (Hello, Dolly!, Associate Costume Designer), lighting design by Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Frozen), sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan (Mean Girls), wig and hair design by Josh Marquette (Present Laughter), make-up design by Milagros Medina-Cerdeira (Present Laughter), orchestrations by Tony Award winner Larry Hochman (Hello, Dolly!), additional orchestrations by John Clancy (Mean Girls), music supervision by Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Mean Girls), music direction by Meg Zervoulis (Mean Girls), music arrangements by Glen Kelly (Mean Girls), vocal arrangements by Matthew Sklar and Mary-Mitchell Campbell and casting by Telsey + Co./Bethany Knox. THE PROM is based on an original concept by Jack Viertel.

Tickets for THE PROM are on sale at www.telecharge.com (212.239.6200) and the Longacre Theatre box office (220 West 48th Street) and range from $59 - $179 (including the $2 facility fee).

A $40 general rush tickets (including the $2 facility fee) will be available at the Longacre Theatre box office when it opens for that day's performance(s). Limited to two tickets per person, tickets are subject to availability. Cash and major credit cards are accepted.

For more information visit ThePromMusical.com.





