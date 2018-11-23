THE PROM Makes History With First LGBTQ Kiss on Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Click Here for More Articles on THE PROM

The cast of The Prom, the new hit Broadway musical, built more than just a prom on yesterday's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade...they built a legacy.

Cast members performed a rendition of their song Build a Prom on the streets of New York for the annual iconic parade yesterday morning. Actors Caitlin Kinnunen and Isabelle McCalla, who play girlfriends Emma and Alyssa in the show, shared a kiss to close out the performance, in a history-making act.

The show's producers Bill Damaschke, Dori Berinstein, and Jack Lane gave a statement to EW where they said, "Broadway's The Prom is grateful to Macy's and NBC for their acceptance and inclusivity of a community and a story that is about acceptance, tolerance and love. These are some of the themes reflected in our musical comedy and we are very proud to be the very first LGBTQ kiss on the Thanksgiving Day Parade."

Josh Lamon, who plays Sheldon in the musical, took to Twitter to celebrate the big news, that Kinnunen and McCalla shared the first ever LGBTQ kiss in the history of the parade!

"We here at [The Prom] have never been so proud," he writes. He later followed it up with, "So proud. So thankful."

The full performance of Build a Prom from yesterday's parade can be viewed here!

Many members of the Broadway community came together to praise the historic act on social media yesterday, including Tina Landau, Lea Salonga, Andy Mientus, Caissie Levy, and more.

Two girls. Just kissed. On live TV. On the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. I suddenly cried. Lovely. Thanks given to @ThePromMusical. (& Macy's/NBC.) & lesbians everywhere. & turkeys. For their sacrifice. But esp. @ThePromMusical. - Tina Landau (@TinaLandau) November 22, 2018

.@ThePromMusical I love you! What a lesson you just taught the country on the @Macys thanksgiving parade! ???????????? - Caissie Levy (@CaissieLevy) November 22, 2018

The Prom tells the story of a student (Kinnunen) who is unceremoniously sidelined from a small-town Indiana prom for wanting to bring her girlfriend (McCalla). A new musical comedy about the power of love (and a good 11 o'clock number), The Prom is about so much more than just a dance.

THE PROM stars Tony Award Nominee Brooks Ashmanskas(Something Rotten!), Tony Award Winner Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone), two-time Tony Award Nominee Christopher Sieber(Shrek the Musical), Caitlin Kinnunen(Bridges of Madison County), Isabelle McCalla(Aladdin), Michael Potts(The Iceman Cometh), Angie Schworer(The Producers), Courtenay Collins(Broadway Debut) and Josh Lamon(Groundhog Day) and an ensemble that includes Mary Antonini(Jesus Christ Superstar), Courtney Balan(Falsettos), Gabi Campo(Broadway Debut), Jerusha Cavazos(Broadway Debut), Shelby Finnie(Broadway Debut), Josh Franklin(Anything Goes), Fernell Hogan (Broadway Debut), Joomin Hwang(Broadway Debut), Sheldon Henry(Broadway Debut), David Josefsberg(Waitress), Becca Lee(Broadway Debut), Wayne Mackins(Broadway Debut), Kate Marilley(My Fair Lady), Vasthy Mompoint(SpongeBob SquarePants) Anthony Norman(Broadway Debut), Drew Redington(Holiday Inn), Jack Sippel(Broadway Debut), Teddy Toye(Lysistrata Jones), Kalyn West(Broadway Debut) and Brittany Zeinstra(Broadway Debut).

