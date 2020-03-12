THE PROM Film Shuts Down Production Over COVID-19 Concerns
Not even Dee Dee Allen could sing her way out of this one. Deadline reports that out of "an abundance of caution" production on the Netflix film adaptation of the Tony-nominated musical has stopped.
Production is currently set to resume mid-April, though all that is subject to change.
The cast for the film includes Ariana DeBose, Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, Kerry Washington, James Corden, Keegan-Michael Key, Kevin Chamberlin and Andrew Rannells.
The film, written by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin, follows four Broadway stars who, to champion a cause to rehabilitate their careers, head to a small-town to find Emma, a high school senior in Indiana who isn't allowed to take her girlfriend to the prom. DeBose will star as Alyssa, a popular daughter of the head of the Parent Teacher Association.
The film is being produced by Murphy, Alexis Woodall, Bill Damaschke, Adam Anders and Dori Berinstein Music and lyrics are by Beguelin and Matthew Sklar, based on the original concept by Jack Viertel.
