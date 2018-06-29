THE PROM Creates First-of-Its-Kind Partnership to Donate to Schools in Need

In an unprecedented partnership, Broadway's new musical comedy THE PROM will donate a percentage of ticket sales to the Educational Theatre Foundation (ETF) which provides financial support for theatre programs to schools in need.

The donation from THE PROM will support three areas: JumpStart Theatre - to create sustainable musical theatre programs where there previously were none; need-based grants to schools - to provide teaching and performance resources and equipment in under-resourced schools; and merit and need-based grants to individuals - to nurture the next generation of theatre teachers and artists.

The producers of THE PROM said, "The entire team from THE PROM is so proud to give back to students across the country, to support the study of the performing arts and encourage young artists to find their unique voice. The spirit of THE PROM is one of tolerance, acceptance, and love, very much in line with the inclusive philosophies of the Educational Theatre Foundation. We're honored to be part of this partnership and look forward to a wonderful and collaborative journey together."

Julie Cohen Theobald, president of the Educational Theatre Foundation said, "ETF is grateful to everyone associated with THE PROM for their generosity through this first-of-its-kind donation from a Broadway production. To have a portion of proceeds from ticket sales going directly to increase access to school theatre programs that help those most in need find a better life path is truly something to get up and dance about."

ETF is the philanthropic arm of the Educational Theatre Association (EdTA). The partnership will also provide unique opportunities for active members and alumni of EdTA and the International Thespian Society (ITS) to experience the production. EdTA is a national membership association with approximately 125,000 members that supports theatre teachers and students. EdTA is the home of the International Thespian Society, an Honor Society for middle and high school theatre students, which has inducted more than 2.3 million members since 1929.

The partnership was announced with a flash-mob of high school students doing a dance number from THE PROM at awards ceremonies on Friday, June 29 at the International Thespian Festival, which is the premiere summer educational theatre arts experience for high school students and their teachers, with more than 4,500 participants, produced by EdTA.

About The Prom

We've got trouble, folks, right here in Indiana and when Broadway's brassiest hear a student is unceremoniously sidelined from a small-town Indiana prom - and the press is involved - they are ready to kick-ball-change the world. A new musical comedy about the power of love (and a good 11 o'clock number), THE PROM is about so much more than just a dance.

Starring Tony Award Nominee Brooks Ashmanskas (Something Rotten!), Tony Award Winner Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone), two-time Tony Award Nominee Christopher Sieber (Shrek the Musical), Caitlin Kinnunen (Bridges of Madison County), Isabelle McCalla (Aladdin), Michael Potts (The Iceman Cometh), Angie Schworer (The Producers), Courtenay Collins (Broadway Debut) and Josh Lamon (Groundhog Day), THE PROM is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (Mean Girls, The Book of Mormon), with a book by Tony Award winner Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone) and Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (Aladdin), music by Tony Award nominee Matthew Sklar (Elf) and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin.

THE PROM made its world premiere at The ALLIANCE THEATRE, Atlanta, GA, Susan V. Booth, Artistic Director, in 2016, where Variety raved, "Musical Comedy Heaven! A funny, loving and joyous musical," and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution called the show "A crowd-pleasing spectacle and delightful good fun! A valentine to the outrageous egos of the Great White Way."

THE PROM will begin performances at Broadway's Cort Theatre in New York on October 23, 2018 and officially open on November 15, 2018.

Photo Credit: Nathan Johnson

