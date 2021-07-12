THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Suspends Performances Through 20 July Due to COVID-19 Case

Click Here for More Articles on THE PRINCE OF EGYPT

The Prince of Egypt has suspended West End performances through Tuesday 20 July after a member of the company tested positive for COVID-19.

"We want to reassure our audiences that, due to the strict health & safety protocols we have in place at [the Dominion Theatre], this registered case will not have come into contact with anyone visiting the venue," the show's official Twitter account assured.

Ticket buyers will be contacted by their point of purchase via email, and will be offered the option to exchange their tickets or receive a refund or credit voucher.

Read the full statement below:

We want to reassure our audiences that, due to the strict health & safety protocols we have in place at @dominiontheatre, this registered case will not have come into contact with anyone visiting the venue.



The safety of our customers & company remains our absolute priority. pic.twitter.com/o129y6GWmW - princeofegyptuk (@PrinceOfEgyptUK) July 12, 2021

Tickets are available now for all performances from 21 July at www.ThePrinceofEgyptMusical.com.

The cast 46 features Luke Brady (Moses), Liam Tamne (Ramses), Christine Allado (Tzipporah), Alexia Khadime (Miriam), Joe Dixon (Seti), Debbie Kurup (Tuya), Clive Rowe* (Jethro), Mercedesz Csampai (Yocheved), Adam Pearce (Hotep), Tanisha Spring** (Nefertari), Silas Wyatt-Barke (Aaron), Simbi Akande, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Joe Atkinson, Danny Becker, Felipe Bejarano, Pàje Campbell, Catherine Cornwall, Adam Filipe, Soophia Foroughi, Natalie Green, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Kalene Jeans, Christian Knight, Jessica Lee, Oliver Lidert, Daniel Luiz, Jay Marsh, Scott Maurice, Carly Miles, Alice Readie, Samuel Sarpong-Broni, Christopher Short, Molly Smith, Ricardo Walker, Danny Williams, Niko Wirachman and Sasha Woodward together with young performers Cian Eagle-Service, Maiya Eastmond, Jersey Blu Georgia, Taylor Jenkins, Mia Lakha, George Menezes Cutts, Iman Pabani and Vishal Soni.

*Clive Rowe appears until 16 Oct 2021

**Tanisha Spring appears until 18 Sept 2021

Journey through the wonders of Ancient Egypt as two young men, raised together as brothers in a kingdom of privilege, find themselves suddenly divided by a secret past. One must rule as Pharaoh, the other must rise up and free his true people; both face a destiny that will change history forever.

The Prince of Egypt has music and lyrics by multi-Grammy® and Academy Award®-winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell), a book by Philip LaZebnik (Mulan, Pocahontas) and features 10 new songs written by Stephen Schwartz together with 5 of his beloved songs from the DreamWorks Animation film (When You Believe, Deliver Us, All I Ever Wanted, Through Heaven's Eyes and The Plagues).

The Prince of Egypt is directed by Scott Schwartz with choreography by Sean Cheesman; set designs by Kevin Depinet; costume designs by Ann Hould-Ward; lighting design by Mike Billings; sound design by Gareth Owen; projection designs by Jon Driscoll; illusions by Chris Fisher; wigs, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates; orchestrations by August Eriksmoen; musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum; musical direction by Dave Rose; casting by Jim Arnold CDG and children's casting by Verity Naughton CDG.