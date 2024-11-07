THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Debut in India in 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Phantom of the Opera will debut in India in 2025. The production will run at The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre from March 5 to March 30, 2025.

Broadway's longest-running show ever, The Phantom of the Opera, took its final Broadway bow on April 16, 2023 after an unprecedented 35-year run and 13,981 performances. Andrew Lloyd Webber's romantic, haunting and soaring score includes "The Music of the Night," "All I Ask of You," "Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again," "Masquerade" and the iconic title song. It tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius known only as 'The Phantom' who haunts the depths of The Paris Opera House. Mesmerized by the talents and beauty of the young soprano Christine, The Phantom lures her as his protégé and falls fiercely in love with her. Unaware of Christine's love for Raoul, The Phantom's obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events where jealousy, madness and passions collide.

The show began Broadway previews at the Majestic Theatre on January 9, 1988 and opened on January 26, 1988 starring Michael Crawford, Sarah Brightman and Steve Barton. The final Broadway cast stars Ben Crawford (The Phantom), Emilie Kouatchou (Christine) and John Riddle (Raoul), with Nehal Joshi (Monsieur André), Craig Bennett (Monsieur Firmin), Raquel Suarez Groen (Carlotta), Maree Johnson (Madame Giry), Carlton Moe (Piangi), Sara Esty (Meg Giry) and Julia Udine (Christine at certain performances).

The Phantom of the Opera is currently playing across the world, with productions in Shanghai, Shenzhen, Xi'An, Yokohama, Antwerp, Basel, Budapest, Helsinki, Lisbon, Madrid, Prague, Sofia, Vienna, plus a North American tour.