Win Two Tickets to the Return Performance of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA on Broadway

A special Phantom of the Opera package has been donated to the previously announced Stage & Screen auction, benefitting The Actors Fund.

The package will include admission for two to the long-awaited reopening performance of Phantom, as the personal guests of Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Additionally, the winner will receive the iconic and rare "Lot 665" prop direct from the West End production. The prop, as it is described by the auctioneer in the musical's opening scene, is "a papier-mâché musical box in the shape of a barrel organ. Attached, the figure of a monkey in Persian robes playing the cymbals."

Featuring a diverse array of memorabilia from the performing arts including Theater, Hollywood, Opera, and Dance, other lots include original drawings, scenic and costume designs, photographs, meaningful wardrobe and one-of-a-kind memorabilia. Collectors and fans around the world are invited to participate digitally in this landmark live auction event on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 beginning at 10:00 AM ET. New highlights will be revealed each week leading up to the event.

The current selection of items can be viewed by visiting https://doyle.com/auctions/21th01-theater-art-memorabilia/stage-screen. The interactive auction catalogue was published online at Doyle.com on Thursday, April 15.