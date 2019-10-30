THE PASS, A Musical By Denise Marsa Will Come to Revelation Gallery in the West Village
THE PASS, a musical starring Denise Marsa with the effervescently talented Tracy Stark at piano & vocals premiered in London at the Playground Theatre 9/27/18 and 9/29/18 and received outstanding reviews. The piece will have its first NYC performance on Tuesday, November 26 at Revelation Gallery in the West Village, where Denise calls home.
The Pass is an honest and intimate look at the ups and downs of a musician working in the music business through four decades. NYC's singer-songwriter Denise Marsa tells her story through 18 vignettes with her original music intertwined. Travel with Denise as she starts her career towards the end of the '70s through the highly volatile and emotional 80's continuing on through the start of the tech-driven '90s into the 21st century. From her start in her West Village studio apartment dating from 1810 to London to West Hollywood and back again, Denise shares her stories. Meet Denise the explorer, innovator, a woman drenched in tenacity; unwilling to play the game by anyone else's rules but her own.
Get tickets at https://www.musae.me/keymedia/experiences/703/the-pa.
