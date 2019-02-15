THE OTHER JOSH COHEN's Cathryn Wake Takes Over Instagram Tomorrow!

It's time to break out all of your plaid and turn on some Neil Diamond music because The Other Josh Cohen's newest cast member, Cathryn Wake, takes over the BroadwayWorld Instagram Story tomorrow, February 16th! Follow along to get a peek into a two-show day at Off-Broadway's Westside Theatre!

Directed by Tony Award nominee Hunter Foster, the musical features Book, Music and Lyrics by Drama Desk nominees David Rossmer and Steve Rosen, who both play the title character - one eventful year apart.. The Other Josh Cohen tells the story of Josh, a good guy caught in a lifelong battle with bad luck. His luck takes a turn when a mysterious envelope arrives that changes his life forever. With a cast of extraordinary actor-musicians who play as many parts as they do instruments, The Other Josh Cohen is hilarious romantic comedy about courageously owning the hand life deals you, and making your own luck.

Directed by Tony Award nominee Hunter Foster, the musical - which opened to widespread critical acclaim on November 12, 2018 - features Book, Music and Lyrics by Drama Desk nominees David Rossmer and Steve Rosen, who star in the title roles alongside Drama Desk nominee Kate Wetherhead (Legally Blonde), Hannah Elless (Bright Star), Elizabeth Nestlerode (Once Tour), Luke Darnell (Million Dollar Quartet Vegas), Louis Tucci (Buddy) and Zach Spound (Cruel Intentions: The Musical).

The design team for The Other Josh Cohen includes Scenic Designer Carolyn Mraz (Beardo, {my lingerie play}), Tony Award-winning Lighting Designer Jeff Croiter (Peter and the Starcatcher), Sound Designer Bart Fasbender (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson), Costume Designer Nikki V. Moody (Rocky Horror Show, Guys and Dolls at Bucks County Playhouse) and Co-orchestrator & Music Supervisor Dan Lipton (The Last Ship, Assoc.). Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting (Kaitlin Shaw, CSA), Musical Staging is by Whitney G-Bowley, and General Management is by Brierpatch Productions.

