THE MUSIC MAN to Hold Open Casting Call for Child and Teen Dancers December 8 in New York City

The Music Man, coming to Broadway Fall 2020, is seeking the CHILDREN and TEENAGERS of River City, Iowa.

Top-tier dancers with strong technique who can sing. Any ethnicity, ages 8-17.

AUDITION DETAILS



DATE:

Sunday, December 8, 2019



SIGN IN TIME:

10:00am - 12:00pm

*Please do not arrive before 9:30am*



LOCATION:

Pearl Studios - 500 8th Avenue, 12th Floor

(between 35th and 36th Streets). Please bring a photo ID.

TO PREPARE:

Please come prepared to dance with jazz shoes

and knee pads. Please bring sheet music for a short musical

theater song. Please bring a picture and resume with contact

information.

If you are unable to attend, email your resume and any dance videos

to TheMusicManBwayCasting@gmail.com

Rehearsals begin July 2020.

Two-time Tony Award, Grammy Award, and Emmy Award winner Hugh Jackman will make his highly anticipated return to Broadway in what is widely agreed to be the greatest role ever created for an actor in the history of musical theater: Professor Harold Hill in Meredith Willson's beloved classic, The Music Man. Two-time Tony Award-winning musical comedy superstar Sutton Foster will star as Marian Paroo. The production, directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, will begin performances on September 9, 2020, and officially open on October 15, 2020.







