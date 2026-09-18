THE MOTH: SHADOW AND LIGHT to be Hosted by Jon Goode at BMCC

Twenty-five years after September 11, The Moth will bring together four storytellers for The Moth Mainstage: Shadow and Light, a special evening of true stories exploring loss, resilience, healing and the enduring power of human connection. The performance will take place Friday, September 18th at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center.

Presented in partnership with the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, with support from WNYC, Shadow and Light features stories shaped in part through The Moth’s Community Engagement program, which works with nonprofit and community partners to create opportunities for people to tell their own true stories. Several of the evening’s storytellers came to The Moth through recent Community Engagement workshops conducted in partnership with the National September 11 Memorial & Museum and the 9/11 Tribute Center.

Rather than a traditional commemoration, Shadow and Light brings audiences together to listen to the individual experiences behind a defining moment in New York and American history. The stories are moving, surprising, funny, heartbreaking and ultimately hopeful — told live and without notes.

The evening's storytellers include:

REGINA WILSON, an NYC firefighter whose close friend and mentor was killed on September 11, along with six other members of Park Slope's Engine 219/Ladder 105.

JIM GIACCONE, who conducted a desperate search for his brother, a Cantor Fitzgerald director working on the 103rd floor of the North Tower. Giaccone came to The Moth through a Community Engagement workshop conducted in partnership with the 9/11 Tribute Center.

VISHAVJIT SINGH, an American Sikh writer and activist whose experience of post-9/11 harassment ultimately led him to become a cartoonist. Singh participated in a Community Engagement workshop in partnership with the National September 11 Memorial & Museum.

KATIE PEREIRA, whose experience of losing her father on September 11 led her to a bereavement camp, where she discovered the power of grief counseling.

The Mainstage will be hosted by Emmy-winning writer Jon Goode, whose work has appeared on CNN, HBO, VH1 and MTV. His latest collection of short stories, Black Curio, reached #1 on Amazon following its 2024 release.

Music will be provided by the Trinity Church Choir. Trinity Church has stood at the heart of New York for more than 300 years. On September 11, debris from the fallen World Trade Center towers rained down on the church, which remained standing and became a place of connection, comfort, worship and sanctuary.

In addition to the live stories, the evening will feature short video story segments, creating an expanded portrait of the experiences and perspectives surrounding September 11 and its aftermath.

Founded in 1997, The Moth has grown from a grassroots storytelling experiment into a global, multi-platform organization spanning live events, radio, podcasts, books and education and community programs. More than 70,000 true personal stories have been told from Moth stages around the world.

The Moth Mainstage: Shadow and Light offers an opportunity to gather, listen and connect through the power of personal storytelling — and to consider how one day continues to shape the lives of those who experienced it, those who grew up in its shadow and generations still learning its history.

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