THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL Star Cynthia Darlow Raises Funds to Revitalize the Rehearsal Club

Cynthia Darlow, star of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Amazon Prime, recently held a fundraising event to revitalize the Rehearsal Club, The New York Post reports.

The women-only Midtown meeting place provided housing and cheap meals to theater professionals beginning in 1913, shut its doors in 1979.

Among those who donated were Carol Burnett and Blythe Danner, both of whom have rooms named after them at the new club site at the Hudson Yards. They were residents of the original Rehearsal Club before their careers took off.

"It's been amazing," said Darlow. "The buzz is really accelerating."

The group is hoping to admit its first residents to a wing of the Webster Apartments, a 13-story women-only residence in Hudson Yards, by the end of the year.

Additionally, an anonymous donor pledged $100,000 to the project provided that TRC, a non-profit, match the donation by June.

"We've done it and donations are still coming in," Darlow said.

The first Rehearsal Club opened its doors in 1913 at 218-220 West 46th Street in the heart of New York's theater district. Co-founders Jean "Daisy" Greer, daughter of New York's Episcopal bishop, and Episcopal Deaconess Jane Harriss Hall designed the Club as a sanctuary for young actresses: a rest stop between auditions and, for girls of immediate need, a safe place to live.

Within months, residency grew from one to a dozen, as many as the place could hold. In 1920, the Club relocated to a larger home at 335 West 45th Street, accommodating over 20 girls - about half the demand. Between 1924 and 1926, John D. Rockefeller, Jr. purchased and remodeled two handsome brownstones in his neighborhood. He leased them for $1/year to the Club. 45-47 West 53rd Street would be the Rehearsal Club for over 50 years, until fiscal crises prompted its closing in 1979.

