Listen: John Gallagher Jr. Shares Road Anthem 'Mitsuko' From Forthcoming EP

Singer/songwriter, actor, and Tony Award-winning Broadway star John Gallagher Jr. has shared “Mitsuko," the latest single featured on his forthcoming EP Almost OK, arriving on May 29th from Grand Phony Music.

Best known for roles in Broadway’s Spring Awakening and American Idiot, and most recently as the lead in The Avett Brothers’ musical Swept Away, “Mitsuko” is a Laurel Canyon-esque road anthem and one of the first songs Gallagher wrote for the project, which ultimately became this EP. The track follows the previously released lead single “Tough Spit."

"’Mitsuko’ (pronounced meets-co) is about falling for someone from far away and racing impatiently to get back home and profess those feelings,” said Gallagher. “It's a love song sung by someone making up for lost time, so despite the sweet sentiments of the lyrics, there is an urgent current running beneath it all. I'm a big fan of that duality. It allows a simple tune about love to rise up and rock a bit harder than one might expect at the outset."

Almost OK is Gallagher’s first collection of brand new music since 2024’s autobiographical jangle-folk breakup record Goodbye or Something. The songs find Gallagher in the midst of rediscovering his footing after a series of unexpected setbacks. Take a look below at the full tracklist and live performance dates.

Tracklist:

01) Tough Spit

02) Never Leave

03) All This Changing

04) Mitsuko

05) Lido Lane

Tour Dates:

06/11 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Wonder Bar

07/31 - New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

08/28 - Philadelphia, PA @ MilkBoy

About John Gallagher Jr:

A Brooklyn-based artist, actor, and screenwriter, John Gallagher Jr. broke out onto the scene with his originating role as Moritz Stiefel in Duncan Sheik’s Broadway mega-hit Spring Awakening, which would earn him the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical.

He has since starred in Green Day’s Grammy Award-winning rock opera American Idiot, Rabbit Hole, and The Avett Brothers’ critically acclaimed musical Swept Away, as well as appeared on the silver screen in Aaron Sorkin’s HBO series The Newsroom, 10 Cloverfield Lane, Westworld, Short Term 12, and Hush, among many others.

He has three records under his belt - Six Day Hurricane (2016), 8th and Jane (2021), Goodbye or Something (2024).

Photo Credit: Charles Chessler