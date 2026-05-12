Videos: Watch THE LOST BOYS Cast Perform Musical Medley on GOOD MORNING AMERICA





Cast members from The Lost Boys joined Good Morning America last week for a pair of performances from the Tony-nominated musical, which is tied with Schmigadoon! for the most honored show this season with a total of 12 Tony nominations.

Following an interview with producer Patrick Wilson, stars LJ Benet, Maria Wirries, and Tony Award nominee Ali Louis Bourzgui took the stage for a mashup performance of "Lose Yourself" and "Have to Have You" from the new show.

This was followed by another performance from the musical, featuring Shoshana Bean and Paul Alexander Nolan. Watch the duo speak about the show and perform the musical number "Wild."

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Now running at Broadway’s Palace Theatre, The Lost Boys is a musical adaptation of the 1987 cult classic film and has earned 12 Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score, and more.

Directed by two-time Tony Award winner Michael Arden, the musical features a book by David Hornsby & Chris Hoch, music & lyrics by The Rescues (Kyler England, AG, Gabriel Mann), choreography and aerial choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant & Christopher Cree Grant, music supervision by two-time Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp, orchestrations & arrangements by Ethan Popp, & The Rescues, and vocal arrangements by The Rescues. Read reviews for the production here.

The musical stars LJ Benet, Grammy Award winner and Two-time Tony Award nominee Shoshana Bean (Hell’s Kitchen, Wicked, Mr. Saturday Night, Waitress), Ali Louis Bourzgui, Benjamin Pajak, Maria Wirries, Paul Alexander Nolan, Jennifer Duka, Miguel Gil, Brian Flores, Sean Grandillo, and Dean Maupin. The cast also features Ryan Behan, Grace Capeless, Mateus Leite Cardoso, Ben Crawford, Dominic Dorset, Carissa Gaughran, Ashley Jenkins, Liesie Kelly, Cameron Loyal, Pierre Marais, Mason Olshavsky, Hank Santos, Colin Trudell, DeLaney Westfall, and Pierce Wheeler.

Perfect weather. Beautiful beaches. And a charming boardwalk…as long as you ignore all the “Missing” posters. When Lucy and her two teenage sons move to town in desperate need of a fresh start, they soon uncover the darker side of this sunny coastal community. While Lucy tries to piece her family’s life back together, Michael keeps pulling away in search of belonging. As he finds connection with a local rock band and its charismatic leader, his younger brother Sam comes face-to-face with a startling reality: When night falls, Michael’s new friends are even more dangerous than they first appeared.

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