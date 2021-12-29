THE LION KING and ALADDIN on Broadway to Resume Performances Tonight

Disney Theatrical Productions has announced that THE LION KING and ALADDIN will resume performances at The Minskoff Theatre and The New Amsterdam Theatre, respectively, tonight, Wednesday, December 29 at 7PM.

The Lion King is one of the most thrilling visual experiences to ever hit Broadway Giraffes strut, birds swoop, gazelles leap - the entire Serengeti comes to life. This is THE LION KING. This adaptation of Disney's iconic film transports you to a dazzling world that explodes with colors, stunning effects and enchanting music.



This is your opportunity to relive the story of Simba and his journey from wide-eyed cub to finally reclaiming his crown as the king of the Pridelands.



The Lion King won six Tony Awards 1998 including Best Musical, Best Choreography (Garth Fagan) and Best Direction of a Musical (Julie Taymor) making Taymor the first woman in theatrical history bestowed with the honor.

You won't need a magic lamp to experience this crown-pleasing musical. Disney's beloved story about the Diamond in the Rough is brought to thrilling theatrical life in this exciting new Broadway musical.



Just as it has on screen for decades, Aladdin's journey sweeps you into an exciting world full of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance.



Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw, this stage adaptation of the beloved animated classic features the iconic film score by the legendary team of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, with new lyrics by Sir Tim Rice, along with book and additional lyrics by Chad Beguelin.